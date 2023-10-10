 Skip to main content
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K laser projector is $700 off right now

Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Today marks the start of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, which means there are a a lot of impressive Prime Day deals to capitalize on. You can even save at Samsung, as the electronics giant is dropping prices in order to get in on the sales festivities. The Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is going for just $2,800 today, which is a savings of $700, as it would regularly set you back $3,500. This is easily one of the best Prime Day home theater deals you’ll find, but you’ll need to act quickly, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere4K Smart Laser Projector

Offering all the features you could want from one of the best 4K projectors, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a delight. As the name suggests, its focus is on offering you a big theater-style experience at home thanks to its huge 120-inch size. With a 4K resolution, everything looks much sharper than with many of the other best projectors.

It’s also the world’s first HDR10+ projector so you get fantastic color accuracy and incredible contrast guaranteeing a realistic and vibrant viewing experience. Another key part for any good projector is its brightness with this one offering 2,200 lumens of brightness so you can enjoy the experience at any time of day without a difference in quality. Even on the brightest day, it’ll still look good. Taking a cue from some of the best TVs, you also get a dedicated Filmmaker mode to ensure that movies look how they should while you watch.

Besides great visuals, you also get excellent sound quality with 30 watts of 2.2-channel audio built-in to help fill the room. It’s impressive going for a projector that is remarkably compact and easily fits into your living space. Useful extra features like built-in sensors that automatically reduce brightness when it detects anyone near help too.

The ideal 4K projector for anyone who can afford it, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a little more affordable while on sale at Samsung. Usually priced at $3,500, it’s down to $2,800, thereby saving you $700 off the regular price. You’re going to need to be quick, though, as the deal ends soon, meaning there’s very little time left to save.

