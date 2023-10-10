 Skip to main content
Samsung’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar system is $300 off today

Prime Day deals in October started this morning at Amazon, but other retailers are jumping on the bandwagon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Prime Day soundbar deals, manufacturers like Samsung are getting in on the fun. One of Samsung’s best soundbars is the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Eleven speakers is hard to beat! Right now you can grab it straight from Samsung’s website for $1,600, down $300 from its usual price of $1,900. Grab it before Prime Big Deal Days end.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar

The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar has a ton of great features going for it. It’s just what you need if you’ve been looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels so you get a true Dolby Atmos experience.

You’ll feel sound coming from all directions with the room flooded with audio just as it should be if you were at a movie theater or experiencing what you’re watching for real. Pair it with a Samsung TV and things get even better thanks to Q-Symphony technology but it’s not essential if you have a different TV from one of the best TV brands. You still get the freedom of wireless Dolby Atmos so there’s no need to deal with extra cables in your setup. There’s also SpaceFit Sound Pro which provides a room-filling sound that is calibrated to your space by analyzing the environment and automatically optimizing your audio. Adaptive sound also helps by analyzing scenes in real-time so that you don’t miss any dialog, even at low volumes. A dedicated game mode helps with gaming time as well.

On a practical level, like the other best soundbars, there’s also built-in voice assistant support with Alexa, along with Apple AirPlay 2 built-in for easy streaming.

A supremely high-end soundbar, the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar is usually priced at $1,900. Until the end of today, you can buy it directly from Samsung for $1,600. It’s one not to be missed if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home cinema setup for less.

