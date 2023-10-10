 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s stylish Frame TV is heavily discounted for Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

Prime Big Deal Days has officially begun, but the discounts aren’t exclusive to Amazon. For instance, the unique The Frame TV from Samsung is discounted on the manufacturer’s website. Multiple sizes are on sale, with discounts as big as $800. If you’re looking for good Prime Day TV deals, don’t limit yourself to just what Amazon is offering. Walmart, Best Buy, and even Samsung are having competing sales during the shopping event.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

The Samsung The Frame TV redefines how you imagine TVs to look. It’s designed to be placed on your wall and doesn’t come with a stand. Instead, you wall mount it and it blends effortlessly into your home surroundings. The frame it comes with looks gorgeous but you can always upgrade to a different bezel that suits your aesthetic better. It also has a dedicated art mode so that when the TV is off, it transforms into a display of your art collection thanks to its built-in motion sensor. You can use art from the Samsung Art Store or have it display your own images.

  • Samsung The Frame 32-inch TV —
  • Samsung The Frame 43-inch TV —
  • Samsung The Frame 50-inch TV —
  • Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV —
  • Samsung The Frame 65-inch TV —
  • Samsung The Frame 75-inch TV —
  • Samsung The Frame 85-inch TV —

It’s not just an attractive TV in the obvious sense either. Thanks to Samsung being one of the best TV brands, you also get an exceptional viewing experience. It’s all thanks to the wonders of QLED technology with this easily being one of the best QLED TVs around. QLED technology is a great way of getting a superior picture than just regular 4K thanks to providing vivid and accurate colors through its layer of quantum dots. You gain 100% color volume with a billion colors so whatever you watch is going to look great here.

Related

Whether you’re watching the latest movies or playing games, the Samsung The Frame TV will make it look great. Its Quantum processor 4K upscales non-4K content while a dedicated film mode brings out the best in things alongside the Real Depth Enhancer. 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports are perfect for gaming too. It’s easily one of the best TVs you can buy today.

The Samsung The Frame TV is a fantastic one for any home, and it’s even more tempting when it’s up to $800 off when you buy directly from Samsung. Sure to make your home look better than ever, check out which size works best for you and buy it before the sale ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Samsung’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar system is $300 off today
samsung q series 1114 channel surround sound system deal may 2023 hw q990b 11 1 4ch soundbar with wireless rear speakers and

Prime Day deals in October started this morning at Amazon, but other retailers are jumping on the bandwagon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Prime Day soundbar deals, manufacturers like Samsung are getting in on the fun. One of Samsung's best soundbars is the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Eleven speakers is hard to beat! Right now you can grab it straight from Samsung's website for $1,600, down $300 from its usual price of $1,900. Grab it before Prime Big Deal Days end.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4 channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar has a ton of great features going for it. It's just what you need if you've been looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. It offers 11 front-facing speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels so you get a true Dolby Atmos experience.

Read more
Samsung just slashed the price of this huge 85-inch 4K TV
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Prime Big Deal Days may be an Amazon event, but other retailers are offering some great discounts too. Right now, Samsung has a nice discount on a massive TV, the 85-inch Samsung CU7000. It's $200 off its usual price, only $1,100 during this shopping event. Samsung TV deals are always available, but the retailer saves its best discounts for events like Prime Day. Check it out before the sale ends Wednesday night.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV
While you might not find the most advanced panel tech on the CU7000, like OLED, it still uses a great panel that has a lot of the modern features you'd expect, such as HDR10+, which we were somewhat surprised to see at this price point on such a big screen. Of course, the whole thing plays in 4k, which might cause some screen door effect given the lower pixel density, but since it's 85 inches, you're not likely to be sitting very close to the TV anyway, so it shouldn't be a problem. In fact, big TVs like this are great for playing split-screen games, and while the TV's peak refresh rate is 60Hz, that's still perfectly fine for these types of games regardless of the console or gaming PC you're using.

Read more
These JBL wireless headphones are 50% off for Prime Day
jbl tune 510bt amazon deal october 2023 headphones large

In case you haven't heard already, Amazon's massive

event has kicked off. That's good news if you want to save on a particular item you've had on your wishlist for awhile, but could be stressful if you need general categories of things yet lack the time to sort through deals. For example, if you desire really cheap headphones but weren't zeroing in on the JBL Tune 510BT, you might easily miss out on this chance to get dirt cheap headphones. The JBL Tune 510BT are usually $50, but are down to just $25 today. That's $25 in total savings. They're one of the best headphone deals coming this October if a low price is your big aim.

Read more