Prime Big Deal Days has officially begun, but the discounts aren’t exclusive to Amazon. For instance, the unique The Frame TV from Samsung is discounted on the manufacturer’s website. Multiple sizes are on sale, with discounts as big as $800. If you’re looking for good Prime Day TV deals, don’t limit yourself to just what Amazon is offering. Walmart, Best Buy, and even Samsung are having competing sales during the shopping event.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

The Samsung The Frame TV redefines how you imagine TVs to look. It’s designed to be placed on your wall and doesn’t come with a stand. Instead, you wall mount it and it blends effortlessly into your home surroundings. The frame it comes with looks gorgeous but you can always upgrade to a different bezel that suits your aesthetic better. It also has a dedicated art mode so that when the TV is off, it transforms into a display of your art collection thanks to its built-in motion sensor. You can use art from the Samsung Art Store or have it display your own images.

Samsung The Frame 32-inch TV —

Samsung The Frame 43-inch TV —

Samsung The Frame 50-inch TV —

Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV —

Samsung The Frame 65-inch TV —

Samsung The Frame 75-inch TV —

Samsung The Frame 85-inch TV —

It’s not just an attractive TV in the obvious sense either. Thanks to Samsung being one of the best TV brands, you also get an exceptional viewing experience. It’s all thanks to the wonders of QLED technology with this easily being one of the best QLED TVs around. QLED technology is a great way of getting a superior picture than just regular 4K thanks to providing vivid and accurate colors through its layer of quantum dots. You gain 100% color volume with a billion colors so whatever you watch is going to look great here.

Whether you’re watching the latest movies or playing games, the Samsung The Frame TV will make it look great. Its Quantum processor 4K upscales non-4K content while a dedicated film mode brings out the best in things alongside the Real Depth Enhancer. 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports are perfect for gaming too. It’s easily one of the best TVs you can buy today.

The Samsung The Frame TV is a fantastic one for any home, and it’s even more tempting when it’s up to $800 off when you buy directly from Samsung. Sure to make your home look better than ever, check out which size works best for you and buy it before the sale ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations