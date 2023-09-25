 Skip to main content
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones just got an unprecedented price cut

Aaron Mamiit
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about investing in a premium pair of wireless headphones, here’s the offer that you’ll want to shop — the Sony WH-1000XM5 at $52 off from Walmart, bringing their price down to $348 from $400. This deal probably won’t last long as there’s a lot of demand for a discount on these wireless headphones, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to get them for much cheaper than usual, don’t hold yourself back from completing the purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

There are several reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 reign supreme in our roundup of the best headphones, and it all begins with the amazing sound quality that they offer. This is possible through the two processors onboard the wireless headphone, which also work with eight microphones for exceptional active noise cancellation and call quality. The Sony WH-1000XM5 have also been updated to enable head-tracked spatial audio, for a more realistic experience when listening to or watching compatible content, and to make improvements to its Bluetooth multipoint technology so it’s much easier to switch between your connected devices.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, with just 3 minutes of charging giving back 3 hours of usage. They’re very comfortable to wear with their lightweight design, so you won’t mind having them on your head the whole day, and they come with intuitive touch controls for commands such as adjusting volume, skipping tracks, answering phone calls, and activating your preferred voice assistant.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the top choices in the wireless headphone market right now, so we promise that you won’t regret making this purchase from Walmart, where you can get them for just $348 instead of $400. However, you should know that whenever the Sony WH-1000XM5 appear in headphone deals, you can be sure that they will draw a lot of attention from shoppers. This means that if you want to get them with a $52 discount, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction right now. If you hold back, you may miss out on this unprecedented price cut.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
