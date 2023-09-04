These Sony noise-canceling headphones are $100 off right now

There are a lot of options for noise-canceling headphones in this year’s Labor Day sales, but Best Buy’s offer for the Sony WH-XB910N stands out. From the wireless headphones’ original price of $250, they’re down to a more affordable $150 for savings of $100. However, as with most Labor Day headphone deals that you can get for this cheap, there’s a chance that this bargain won’t remain available until the end of the holiday. You’ll have to complete the purchase right now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N

Active noise cancellation is a popular feature these days among wireless headphones, according to our headphone buying guide. Who wouldn’t want to drown out the sounds of their surroundings to be able to focus on their favorite playlists, streaming shows, or video games? You can get ANC for cheap with the Sony WH-XB910N, which you can also set up to let in ambient sound without having to take them off. The wireless headphones also come with a Quick Attention mode that you activate by placing your hand over the right earcup, which turns the volume down and deactivates ANC for instances such as having a short conversation with someone.

Sony is a mainstay in our roundup of the best headphones, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 currently holding the top spot. The Sony WH-XB910N aren’t as powerful, but they still provide a high-quality listening experience with Extra Bass and the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that improves your music. The wireless headphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, with a 10-minute charge replenishing up to 4.5 hours of usage, and they can be connected to up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously for fast switching between them.

If you’ve been waiting for Labor Day to arrive because you want to take advantage of headphone deals, you’re probably going to get very attracted to this bargain from Best Buy — the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones for just $150, following a $100 discount on their sticker price of $250. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time. If you want to get the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones for this cheap, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations