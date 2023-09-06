 Skip to main content
Soundbar mega sale gets you better sound from just $45

2023 TCL S4210 soundbar.
TCL

If you’re looking for the best soundbar deals, you need to head to Best Buy right now. It has a huge sale on many different soundbars with some available from just $45. Whether you’re looking for a cheap fix or a high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar, you’re in luck here. With so many options available, we recommend clicking through on the link below to see just what’s out there. If you need a little guidance though, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the soundbar sale.

What to shop for in the Best Buy soundbar sale

Not everyone wants to spend hundreds on one of the best soundbars which is why it’s great that you can buy an for just $45 so you’re saving $35 off the regular price of $80. It’s a pretty simple soundbar but it gives you a 2 channel experience with Bluetooth music streaming possible along with three different sound modes.

Alternatively, spend more and you can get the for $180 saving $70 off the previous price of $250. It has Dolby Digital 5.1 support along with DTS Virtual:X. There’s also Adaptive Sound Lite so you can enjoy enhanced voice clarity while watching a movie or TV show. If you have a Samsung TV, Q-Symphony technology means it’s perfectly synchronized so you get fully immersive audio that floods your room.

For one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, go all-in with the . It’s currently $1,000 reduced by $400 from $1,400. It offers technology including a vertical surround engine, S-Force Pro Front Surround, and 360 spatial sound mapping, along with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Perfect for any room, its sound field optimization calibrates the soundbar to your room environment so you get the best audio experience. It’s equipped with 8K and 4K/120p pass through so it’s future-proofed as well as sounding fantastic right now. For the ultimate experience, this is a great investment.

Whatever your intentions or budget, it’s a smart move to check out the Best Buy soundbar sale to see how you could save, all while improving your audio experience while you watch a movie or listen to music. Take a look by tapping the button below to see how you could save.

