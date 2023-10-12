 Skip to main content
This 40-inch smart TV can be yours for $138 if you’re quick enough

Andrew Morrisey
The TCL 3-Series TV in a living room.
TCL

Many of the best Roku TVs have a lot to offer, but not all of them can offer an amazingly low price. The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV comes with a low price of just $138 today, as Walmart has made it one of the best TV deals available. This TV would regularly cost $350, which makes this deal worth a savings of $212. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up at your nearest Walmart the same day as your purchase.

Why you should buy the 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV

While the TCL 3-Series Roku TV doesn’t come in at 4K resolution, it does come in at Full HD 1080p. This is still a lot of picture quality, especially for its low price point. In fact, this TV makes great accompaniment for the best movies on Netflix and the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more. Full HD resolution has been the standard for more than a decade, and it still offers enhanced clarity and detail for everything from movies to sports to TV shows to news. It even has an advanced digital TV tuner with a live channel guide that allows you to get over-the-air HD channels, so you don’t even have to set up a cable subscription with this TV.

And when it comes to accessing more of your favorite content, the TCL 3-Series has the benefit of being a Roku TV. This gives you instant access to the Roku platform, and the ability find new movies and shows to watch more conveniently than ever. You can easily search across streaming channels by title, actor, or director with Roku Search, and with the included Roku remote app you can turn your smartphone or tablet into a remote control with voice controls and the ability to browse and add new channels. You can do this through popular voice assistant such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, which make this TV not just a great addition to a home theater, but also a great addition to a smart home.

Today at Walmart you can save $212 on the 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV. It’s marked down from its regular price of $350 to a sale price of just $138. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

