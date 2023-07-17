Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $600

If you aren’t familiar with TCL, they’re a company that’s focused on budget-oriented TVs, although in the past few years, they’ve started breaking into the higher-end market too. For example, take this 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV, which is not only quite sizeable but is also on sale at Best Buy for just $600, which isn’t a lot considering what you’re getting.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV

Probably the most impressive aspect of the Q6 class is that it uses a QLED panel rather than the traditional budget-oriented panels you might see in this price range. That means you get much better contrasts and brightness, which is even further helped by the fact that the Q6 comes with various types of HDR, including HDR10+. It also comes with HLG, which is the HDR standard used by many sports broadcasters, so if you’re a fan of watching sports, you can get a very lifelike experience. That said, the base refresh rate of the screen is only 60Hz, so it’s not as good as 120Hz for action-packed content, although it’s still enough for most modern console gaming, such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

The whole TV is built on the Google TV platform, and if you’re already in the Google ecosystem, that’s absolutely great news for you! If not, then you’ll still find the UI very intuitive and easy to navigate, which isn’t surprising given that Google to a great job of great UIs on Android. For everybody who isn’t in the Google ecosystem, you’ll be happy to know that the Q6 works with Amazon’s Alexa, although there doesn’t seem to be any Apple support, which is a shame. As for audio, it’s pretty good and includes DTS Virtual: X, which has a lot of similarities to the DTS:X you might find on soundbars.

While the Q6 didn’t quite make it on our list of best TVs, it’s still an excellent TV at a great price, especially with the discount from Best Buy, bringing it down to just $600 from the usual $700. That said, be sure to check out these other great TV deals for alternatives.

