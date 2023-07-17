 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $1400, this 85-inch 4K TV is down to $900 at Best Buy

John Alexander
By
TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.
TCL

If you’re looking for a super large TV to get you thru the super hot summer we’re projected to continue having this year, we may have found the one you’re looking for. And it is on sale. It’s the 85-inch version of the TCL S450G, now for just $900. That is $500 down from its typical price of $1,400, making it one of the largest TVs that you can get for under $1,000 right now. It really is one of the best TV deals. So, tap the button below to check it out on Best Buy, where the deal is happening. Note that we don’t know when this deal will end, so please do act now if you want the TCL S450G so you can lock this great price in.

Why you should buy the TCL S450G

The 85-inch TCL S450G is a 4K TV that refreshes at 60Hz and uses standard LED technology. It utilizes the Google TV interface, making it similar in functionality to older Android TVs, and can stream via Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and tons of other streaming services. Connecting your own media, as well as sound systems and other peripherals, is easy via the three HDMI inputs (that include eARC). When one of those connects is a gaming console, you’ll appreciate the TCL S450G’s Auto Game Mode, which includes Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM). And, if you’re playing a twitchy racing game (or just watching the races) then the TCL S450G’s Motion Rate 240 will be much appreciated. It keeps things looking smooth even when the action tries its hardest to make that impossible.

If you’re excited about this TV deal — which brings the TCL S450G down to just $900 from $1,400 — then go to Best Buy via the button below to pick up yours today. It’s one of the best ways you can save $500 on a new TV this week and gives you a chance to get a truly enormous (85-inch) screen for under $1,000. And since you like your screens big, why not check out our favorite ultrawide monitors as well, as they probably have something for you too!

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ outdoor QLED 4K TV is $4,000 off (seriously)
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

If you love the outdoors but you also love watching TV, we've found the ideal deal for you among the many Prime Day TV deals that are still hanging on. Samsung has cut the price of its The Terrace Outdoor QLED TVs by a lot thanks to its Prime Day deals style sales event that ends today. The deal means that you can buy the

 for $2,800 saving you $700 off the regular price of $3,500. It also means you can save a massive $3,500 off the

Read more
One of Samsung’s best 65-inch QLED 4K TVs is $200 off right now
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

Samsung is running its own kind of Prime Day deals with some fantastic discounts on TVs, soundbars, and more. One particular highlight is great for anyone seeking out the best Prime Day TV deals with a great discount on the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV. Normally priced at $1,500, it's down to $1,300 for a limited time only. A saving of $200 might not make this an impulse buy but if you've been waiting to spend cash on one of the best TVs around, this is your chance. Let's take a deeper look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV
It's important to immediately remember that Samsung is one of the best TV brands so you're onto a good thing with any of its TVs. It's truly a great example of QLED technology. It has super-precise LEDs that ensure fantastic contrast in conjunction with the Direct Full Array panel. The Quantum Processor helps ensure vivid 4K pictures while also upscaling anything that isn't conventionally 4K. The use of Direct Full Array ensures that the TV is capable of precisely controlling the amount of lightning across every part of the picture, even if your living room is sunlit.

Read more
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K laser projector is $1,000 off
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

Prime Day deals are looking pretty great even though we're getting near to the end of the event. It's always worth seeing what other retailers are offering too with -- for instance -- an amazing deal at Samsung on the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector. Usually priced at $3,500, it's enjoying a $1,000 price cut bringing it down to $2,500. A fantastic deal for a huge 4K projector, it's easily the pick of the Prime Day projector deals around right now. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading, or simply hit the buy button to make the purchase. The deal ends when today does so you haven't got long to commit.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere4K Smart Laser Projector
Offering all the features you could want from one of the best 4K projectors, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a delight. As the name suggests, its focus is on offering you a big theater-style experience at home thanks to its huge 120-inch size. With a 4K resolution, everything looks much sharper than with many of the other best projectors.

Read more