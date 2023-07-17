If you’re looking for a super large TV to get you thru the super hot summer we’re projected to continue having this year, we may have found the one you’re looking for. And it is on sale. It’s the 85-inch version of the TCL S450G, now for just $900. That is $500 down from its typical price of $1,400, making it one of the largest TVs that you can get for under $1,000 right now. It really is one of the best TV deals. So, tap the button below to check it out on Best Buy, where the deal is happening. Note that we don’t know when this deal will end, so please do act now if you want the TCL S450G so you can lock this great price in.

Why you should buy the TCL S450G

The 85-inch TCL S450G is a 4K TV that refreshes at 60Hz and uses standard LED technology. It utilizes the Google TV interface, making it similar in functionality to older Android TVs, and can stream via Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and tons of other streaming services. Connecting your own media, as well as sound systems and other peripherals, is easy via the three HDMI inputs (that include eARC). When one of those connects is a gaming console, you’ll appreciate the TCL S450G’s Auto Game Mode, which includes Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM). And, if you’re playing a twitchy racing game (or just watching the races) then the TCL S450G’s Motion Rate 240 will be much appreciated. It keeps things looking smooth even when the action tries its hardest to make that impossible.

If you’re excited about this TV deal — which brings the TCL S450G down to just $900 from $1,400 — then go to Best Buy via the button below to pick up yours today. It’s one of the best ways you can save $500 on a new TV this week and gives you a chance to get a truly enormous (85-inch) screen for under $1,000. And since you like your screens big, why not check out our favorite ultrawide monitors as well, as they probably have something for you too!

