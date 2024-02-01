 Skip to main content
Hurry! This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV is $1,600 off for the Super Bowl

2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
Samsung

With the Super Bowl coming up fast, many retailers are continuing to offer fantastic TV deals to entice you into a sweet upgrade just in time to catch the game. One highlight is being able to buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED TV for a huge $1,600 off the regular price at Best Buy. It usually costs $3,600 but it’s currently down to $2,000 for a limited time.

Easily one of the best OLED TV deals around, while it’s still not cheap, the price cut on the Samsung S89C OLED TV makes it a very tempting proposition for anyone keen to invest in a TV that is built to last. From one of the best TV brands, you can’t go wrong. Offering exceptional picture quality and some great features, let’s take a look at why it’s so awesome before you hit that buy button.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED Tizen TV

Football fans — and sports fans in general — will likely love the 77-inch model of the Samsung S89C, as one of the best ways to watch the big game is with a big TV. It’s among the larger TVs on the market, and oftentimes the larger a screen gets the more it sacrifices picture quality. This isn’t the case with the S89C, as it utilizes OLED picture technology. QLED and OLED are at the top of the list when it comes to current picture technologies, so you can be sure you’re getting a high-quality image no matter what you may be watching. It’s ideal for anyone seeking one of the best TVs around.

And when it comes to what you watch on this TV, the experience doesn’t have to begin or end with the Super Bowl. The Samsung S89C is a smart TV powered by Tizen, which gives you easy access to your favorite streaming services. This makes it a great TV to break in with some of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Also among its smarts is 4K upscaling technology, which is powered by a Neural Quantum Processor and which converts everything you watch into beautiful 4K resolution.

While the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV regularly costs $3,600, Best Buy currently has it discounted to one of the most impressive prices we’ve seen. It’s going for just $2,000 with this deal, which amounts to a savings of $1,600. Free delivery is included with a purchase as well.

