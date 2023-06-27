 Skip to main content
This 65-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed from $530 to $330

Aaron Mamiit
By
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.
Toshiba

There used to be a time when you need to spend at least $1,000 if you want a massive display for your home theater setup, but those days are long gone. Here’s a good case in point — the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is already affordable at its original price of $530, is currently even cheaper at just $330 following a $200 discount from Best Buy. You should know that TV deals like this almost always get sold out quickly, so if you’re interested, you’ll need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

While Toshiba is no longer considered one of the best TV brands, it’s still chugging along just fine as an Amazon partner. That means its products like the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV are powered by the Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ so you’ll always have something to watch. The partnership also integrates support for Amazon’s Alexa, allowing you to use the TV’s Alexa Voice Remote for voice commands on functions like controlling playback, adjusting volume, and searching for new content.

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, so that you can enjoy a complete cinematic experience at the comfort of your own living room or bedroom. It’s highly recommended that you check first if it will fit in your desired spot through our guide on what size TV to buy, and if it will, you simply can’t go wrong with the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV.

The 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV will already provide amazing value at its sticker price of $530, so it’s a huge steal at just $330 from Best Buy. It’s rare to get an opportunity for $200 in savings on an already affordable TV, so you shouldn’t miss this offer. Stocks are probably already selling out though, so if you want to have the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for this special price, you’ll need to hurry with your purchase.

