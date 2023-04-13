 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 75-inch TV just had its price slashed from $900 to $570

Aaron Mamiit
By
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K
Amazon

If you’ve always wanted a massive display in your living room or bedroom but you couldn’t afford one, don’t miss this chance to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at $330 off from Best Buy. Instead of $900, you’ll only have to pay $570 in one of the top TV deals that’s available right now. You’ll have to hurry though — stocks are probably extremely limited, and you’re not the only shopper who wants to get a 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV makes a run at the best TVs with its integration of the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but also shows them all alongside other input sources and apps on a convenient home screen. The operating system also enables easy access to Amazon’s Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can use voice commands to control playback, adjust volume, navigate apps, search for content, and so much more.

You’ll be watching all kinds of content on the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV’s 75-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, while its bezel-less design gives you more viewable screen area while minimizing distractions. The 4K TV, which is powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K, supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to bring the cinema into your living room, and DTS Virtual: X for an immersive audio experience that will rival what you hear in the theaters. There’s also a Game Mode that reduces input lag from gaming consoles’ controllers.

Related

Every home theater setup will benefit from a large display like the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. Fortunately, it’s currently available with a $330 discount from Best Buy that brings it down to a more affordable $570 from its original price of $900. We’re not sure how much time is left on this eye-catching offer, but with all the attention that it’s probably getting, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s gone soon. Buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV now if you want to get it for this bargain price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Buy just dropped the price of this 75-inch 4K TV down to $570
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

Gone are the days when a 75-inch TV is beyond the budget of most households, as brands like TCL are making such massive displays more affordable. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, originally priced at $650, is even currently even cheaper from Best Buy after an $80 discount that pulls its price down to just $570. This is one of top TV deals that you can shop right now if you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a large screen, so you need to purchase it now before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV
For sharp details that will let you better appreciate your favorite shows and movies, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 75-inch screen. The TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which makes the viewing experience more immersive by delivering bright and lifelike colors. TCL is making a name for itself among the best TV brands because of the value that its products provide, and that's certainly in full display with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV.

Read more
Best Buy TV deals: save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
Vizio V Series

Best Buy is one of the best places to score a discount on a new TV, as the retailer is known for terrific offers and an expansive portfolio of electronic products. It's also regularly featured on most of the best TV deals lists. Because Best Buy has slashed the prices of some of the best 4K TVs from the best TV brands out there, we've gathered some of the top Best Buy TV deals that are available right now to help you with your search. If one of them catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately as there's no telling when the bargain will end.
Today's top Best Buy TV deals
58-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV-- $300, was $340

The 58-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a budget-friendly option that doesn't sacrifice quality or features. The TV boasts 4K resolution and HDR support, delivering clear, vibrant visuals that are perfect for movies, TV shows, and gaming. It's also equipped with Dolby Digital Plus audio technology, which delivers immersive, high-quality sound. With the included voice remote, you can control the TV with voice commands, making it even more convenient and user-friendly, or, you can even control the TV using the Roku Mobile app if you'd prefer.

Read more
One of Sony’s best 55-inch OLED TVs just got a massive price cut
Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV, one of the brand's best OLED TVs with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Best Buy, is currently available from the retailer with a $600 discount. Instead of its original price of $2,000, you'll only have to pay $1,400 in one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now. There shouldn't be any hesitation on your end if you want to take advantage of the offer though, because it may get taken down at any moment.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV
The Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 55-inch screen, which is powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR that delivers intense contrast and vivid colors. The TV's XR 4K Upscaling will let you enjoy HD content in nearly 4K quality, while XR Motion Clarity ensures smoothness and clarity even when there are fast-moving images such as in action movies and sports programs. The Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV also comes with exclusive features that will let you maximize the capabilities of the PlayStation 5.

Read more