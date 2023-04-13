This 75-inch TV just had its price slashed from $900 to $570

If you’ve always wanted a massive display in your living room or bedroom but you couldn’t afford one, don’t miss this chance to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at $330 off from Best Buy. Instead of $900, you’ll only have to pay $570 in one of the top TV deals that’s available right now. You’ll have to hurry though — stocks are probably extremely limited, and you’re not the only shopper who wants to get a 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV makes a run at the best TVs with its integration of the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but also shows them all alongside other input sources and apps on a convenient home screen. The operating system also enables easy access to Amazon’s Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can use voice commands to control playback, adjust volume, navigate apps, search for content, and so much more.

You’ll be watching all kinds of content on the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV’s 75-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, while its bezel-less design gives you more viewable screen area while minimizing distractions. The 4K TV, which is powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K, supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to bring the cinema into your living room, and DTS Virtual: X for an immersive audio experience that will rival what you hear in the theaters. There’s also a Game Mode that reduces input lag from gaming consoles’ controllers.

Every home theater setup will benefit from a large display like the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. Fortunately, it’s currently available with a $330 discount from Best Buy that brings it down to a more affordable $570 from its original price of $900. We’re not sure how much time is left on this eye-catching offer, but with all the attention that it’s probably getting, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s gone soon. Buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV now if you want to get it for this bargain price.

