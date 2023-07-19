 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 75-inch 4K TV is under $600 at Best Buy, and we can’t believe it

Jennifer Allen
By
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.
Toshiba

If you’re looking for great value TV deals, look no further than Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a huge Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV for $570 saving $230 off the regular price of $800. While it might not be a big name TV brand, it is a huge TV for a great price and it’s packed with more features than you would think. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV

Toshiba may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but it’s been around for a long while and you can trust it. With the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV, you get the obvious stuff like a 75-inch screen and 4K resolution but you also get more than you’d expect in this price range. The TV also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that the image quality is even better. There’s also Color Remaster technology so that the regional color of an image is restored to look as natural as possible. Much of that is thanks to Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K which helps upgrade picture quality as you watch.

For gamers, there’s an auto low latency game mode so that input lag is significantly improved while you play. It’s similar to what the best TVs provide although, of course, this one is a little more budget-friendly so adjust your expectations accordingly. There’s also DTS Virtual:X technology which helps provide a more immersive audio experience by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos.

Related

Rounding things off well, the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV also has Fire TV built-in so you can easily check out all your favorite apps with a convenient-to-use home screen making it easy to find whatever you plan to watch. There’s also an Alexa Voice Remote included if you prefer to use your voice to find content over tapping buttons on the remote.

Offering remarkable value for the price, the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is usually priced at $800 but right now, you can buy it for $570 at Best Buy. For a 75-inch TV, this is near unbeatable and we’re impressed by the features included too. Buy it now if you’re in need of such a sizeable TV at a great price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Order Samsung’s brand new 98-inch QLED 4K TV and get $2,000 off
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

While regular Prime Day deals are certainly appealing at the moment, we're impressed to see what Samsung is offering as part of Prime Day TV deals season. If you want the ultimate home cinema experience, you can preorder the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV for $7,000, saving a huge $2,000 off the regular price of $9,000. Now, we're not saying that $7,000 is cheap by any means but if you've been keen to invest in something huge in every sense of the word, this is a great saving. If that sounds like you, take a look at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands, you're in safe hands with Samsung. The Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is certainly a vast example of what Samsung has to offer with a 98-inch screen needing a pretty huge living space to serve it justice. It's worth it too. Of course, there's the QLED panel which means you get super vibrant colors across the board. That's further helped by features like the Supersize Picture Enhancer that uses AI to optimize content for the larger screen. AI and 20 neural networks also boost sharpness, deepen blacks, and upscale any non-4K content. There's also Direct Full Arrays technology that controls the amount of lighting across all parts of the screen, even in sunlit rooms.

Read more
Time is running out to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Amazon
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

There aren't many hours left to check out the Prime Day deals but there's still enough time to buy one of the cheapest Prime Day TV deals we've seen throughout the sales event. That deal is being able to buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $160, saving you a hefty 50% or $160 off the regular price of $320. It's not often we see a TV as cheap as this, especially when it's 4K and a good size for most living rooms. If you're in need of a cheap TV, this is a great option to pursue. However, you really don't have long to buy it as Prime Day ends today. We're talking mere hours to go. You've got time to check out what we know about the TV but from there, make a purchase quickly if it's the one for you. You'll hate it if you miss out on a TV at 50% off.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
Pioneer may not be one of the best TV brands around but it's well-established and not exactly a no-name choice. No one is expecting one of the best TVs when they're paying $150 but this one covers all the basics and a little more too. For instance, besides its 4K resolution, it also has Dolby Vision support so you get sharper contrast and better picture quality than ones that don't support it. It's those kind of things that soon add up.

Read more
Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ outdoor QLED 4K TV is $4,000 off (seriously)
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

If you love the outdoors but you also love watching TV, we've found the ideal deal for you among the many Prime Day TV deals that are still hanging on. Samsung has cut the price of its The Terrace Outdoor QLED TVs by a lot thanks to its Prime Day deals style sales event that ends today. The deal means that you can buy the

 for $2,800 saving you $700 off the regular price of $3,500. It also means you can save a massive $3,500 off the

Read more