If you’re looking for great value TV deals, look no further than Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a huge Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV for $570 saving $230 off the regular price of $800. While it might not be a big name TV brand, it is a huge TV for a great price and it’s packed with more features than you would think. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV

Toshiba may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but it’s been around for a long while and you can trust it. With the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV, you get the obvious stuff like a 75-inch screen and 4K resolution but you also get more than you’d expect in this price range. The TV also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that the image quality is even better. There’s also Color Remaster technology so that the regional color of an image is restored to look as natural as possible. Much of that is thanks to Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K which helps upgrade picture quality as you watch.

For gamers, there’s an auto low latency game mode so that input lag is significantly improved while you play. It’s similar to what the best TVs provide although, of course, this one is a little more budget-friendly so adjust your expectations accordingly. There’s also DTS Virtual:X technology which helps provide a more immersive audio experience by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos.

Rounding things off well, the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV also has Fire TV built-in so you can easily check out all your favorite apps with a convenient-to-use home screen making it easy to find whatever you plan to watch. There’s also an Alexa Voice Remote included if you prefer to use your voice to find content over tapping buttons on the remote.

Offering remarkable value for the price, the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is usually priced at $800 but right now, you can buy it for $570 at Best Buy. For a 75-inch TV, this is near unbeatable and we’re impressed by the features included too. Buy it now if you’re in need of such a sizeable TV at a great price.

