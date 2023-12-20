 Skip to main content
The big sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Week may be over, but that doesn’t mean all of the deals and discounts have stopped, especially for the holidays. Take the 50-inch Vizio V505-J V-Series 4K smart TV, for example. It’s an excellent option for content enthusiasts that Walmart has discounted by $71 right now, making it only $248 instead of $319. It is a fantastic offer for a TV of this size, made even better by the built-in smart functionality so you can start streaming all your favorite movies and shows right away. It delivers epic 4K UHD picture quality combined with Dolby Vision HDR, which elevates the detail and color vibrancy. This bold smart TV will look amazing on your living room wall.

Why you should buy the 50-inch VIZIO V505-J V-Series 4K UHD smart TV

With VIZIO’s V-Gaming engine, for sub 10ms input lag times, a 48 to 60 frames-per-second variable refresh rate at true 4K, and an auto game mode, this smart TV is made for gaming.

Dolby Vision HDR, full-array backlighting, active pixel tuning, and the IQ Active processor all culminate to provide a premium and incredible picture quality. With external streaming and on-platform support, including free content on WatchFree+, there are a multitude of ways to enjoy the content you love. Plus, the VIZIO V505-J comes equipped with Bluetooth headphone capability,, as well as immersive audio thanks to DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Digital+ technology.

VIZIO’s sleek and elegant ThinFrame design minimizes the bezels and accentuates the beauty displayed on-screen. Not only does this design put the content in full focus, but also it allows you to not compromise your home decor and aesthetic with its sleek and minimalist design.

Normally $319, Walmart is offering the 50-inch VIZIO V-Series V505-J 4K UHD smart TV for $248 all-in, which is a savings of $71. As we get closer and closer to the holidays, there’s no better time than today to take advantage of discounts such as these to elevate your home entertainment experience at a great value.

