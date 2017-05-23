What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in June 2017

It’s starting to get hot outside, and if you need a break from the scorching caress of the sun, staying inside with an air conditioner and some great entertainment might be the way to go.
Every month brings a new crop of shows and movies to Netflix, and June is no exception. Binge watchers will be happy to see the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, a comedy/drama about life in a women’s prison. If superheroes are more your speed, season 5 of Arrow, the action-packed show about DC superhero Green Arrow, will also arrive. If you need some laughs, check out the final run of episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang! — the wonderfully weird sketch comedy show starring Scott Aukerman.
Netflix also has some new shows coming out, including Gypsy, which stars Naomi Watts as a therapist who takes a disturbing interest in people her patients talk to her about. For less creepy thrills, there is GLOW; set in the ‘80s, it follows a struggling actress named Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), who auditions for a new, all-female wrestling league. Colorful costumes and cocaine parties ensue.
As far as movies, the biggest new release is Okja, from acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer, The Host). The film focuses on the relationship between Mija, a young girl, and her animal friend, a strange piglike creature named Okja. When a powerful company captures Okja, hoping to create a new breed of economical, delicious superpigs, Mija teams up with some animal rights activists to rescue it.
Other films coming to Netflix in June include Zodiac, David Fincher’s excellent portrayal of the investigation into the Zodiac killings, and Moana, a Disney film about a young Polynesian girl who teams up with the god Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to save her people.
New on Netflix in June
June 1
- 1 Night
- 13 Going on 30
- Amor.com
- Arrow season 5
- Burlesque
- Catfight
- Catwoman
- Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
- Days of Grace
- Devil’s Bride
- Full Metal Jacket
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Intersection season 2
- Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
- Little Boxes
- Mutant Busters season 2
- My Left Foot
- Off Camera with Sam Jones series 3
- Playing It Cool
- Rounders
- Spring
- The 100 season 4
- The Ant Bully
- The Bucket List
- The Queen
- The Sixth Sense
- Vice
- West Coast Customs season 3
- Yam
- Young Frankenstein
- Zodiac
June 2
- Comedy Bang! Bang! season 5, part 2
- Flaked season 2
- Inspector Gadget season 3
- Los Ultimos de Filipinas
- Lucid Dream
- Saving Banksy
- The Homecoming: Collection
June 3
- Acapulco la vida va
- Blue Gold: American Jeans
- Headshot
- Three
- Tunnel
- War on Everyone
June 4
- Turn: Washington’s Spies season 3
June 5
- Suite Francaise
June 7
- Disturbing the Peace
- Trolls
June 9
- My Only Love Song season 1
- Orange is the New Black season 5
- Shimmer Lake
June 10
- Black Snow
- Daughters of the Dust
- Havenhurst
- Sword Master
June 13
- Oh, Hello on Broadway
June 14
- Quantico season 2
June 15
- Marco Luque: Tamo Junto
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4
- Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
June 16
- Aquarius season 2
- Counterpunch
- El Chapo season 1
- The Ranch part 3
- World of Winx season 2
June 17
- Grey’s Anatomy season 13
- Scandal season 6
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 18
- Shooter season 1
June 20
- Amar Akbar & Tony
- Disney’s Moana
- Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time
June 21
- Baby Daddy season 6
- Young & Hungry season 5
June 23
- American Anarchist
- Free Rein season 1
- GLOW season 1
- Nobody Speak: Trial of the Free Press
- You Get Me
June 26
- No Escape
June 27
- Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire
June 28
- Okja
June 30
- Chef & My Fridge: Collection
- Gypsy season 1
- It’s Only the End of the World
- Little Witch Academia season 1
- The Weekend
Leaving Netflix in June
June 1
- D2: the Mighty Ducks
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Heterosexual Jill
- House of Wax
- Kidnapped
- Knuckleball!
- Las magicas historias de Plim Plim season 1
- L’Auberge Espagnole
- Serendipity
- The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Good Guys season 1
- The Hustler
- The Little Rascals
- The Prince & Me
- The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
- The Three Musketeers
- The Way of the Dragon
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Two Step
- We Are the Giant
June 6
- Private Practice seasons 1-6
June 8
- Xenia
June 9
- 4:44: Last Day on Earth
- Farewell Herr Schwarz
- Free the Nipple
- Remote Area Medical
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Tough Being Loved by Jerks
June 14
- Bob the Builder season 1
- Boys of Abu Ghraib
June 15
- The Lazarus Project
June 16
- Jane Eyre
June 19
- Daddy’s Home
- Grand Piano
- The Right Kind of Wrong
June 23
- Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
June 24
- Agent F.O.X.
- Breath of the Gods
- Dragon Guardians
June 29
- CSI: NY seasons 1-8
June 30
- Killer Couples season 1
- Killer in the Family season 1
- Murder Files season 1
- Murder on the Social Network
- My Online Bride
If you missed our list of new additions for May, see below:
New on Netflix in May
May 1
- American Experience: The Big Burn
- American Experience: The Boys of ’36
- Anvil! The Story of Anvil
- Blood on the Mountain
- Chaahat
- Chocolat
- Decanted
- Don’t Think Twice
- Drifter
- Forrest Gump
- Happy Feet
- In The Shadow of Iris
- Love
- Losing Sight of Shore
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Nerdland
- Raja Hindustani
- Richard Pryor: Icon
- Under Arrest (Season 5)
May 2
- Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower
- Hija De La Laguna
- Maria Bamford: Old Baby
- Two Lovers and a Bear
May 5
- Chelsea (Season 2)
- Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie
- Kazoops! (Season 3)
- Sense8 (Season 2)
- Simplemente Manu NNa
- Spirit: Riding Free (Season 1)
- The Last Kingdom (Season 2)
- The Mars Generation
May 6
- Cold War 2
- When the Bough Breaks
May 7
- LoveTrue
- Stake Land II
- The Host
May 8
- Beyond the Gates
- Hunter Gatherer
May 9
- Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery
- Queen of the South
- All We Had
May 10
- El Apóstata
- The Adventure Club
May 11
- Switched at Birth (Season 5)
- The Fosters (Season 4)
May 12
- All Hail Julien: Exiled (Season 1)
- Anne with an E (Season 1)
- Get Me Roger Stone
- Master of None (Season 2)
- Mindhorn
- Sahara (2017)
May 15
- Command and Control
- Cave
- Lovesong
- Sherlock (Season 4)
- The Intent
May 16
- Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive
- The Break-Up
- The Place Beyond the Pines
May 18
- Royal Pains (Season 8)
- Riverdale (Season 1)
May 19
- BLAME!
- Laerte-se
- The Keepers (Season 1)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
May 21
- What’s With Wheat
May 22
- Inglorious Basterds
- They Call Us Monsters
May 23
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
- Dig To Graves
May 24
- Southpaw
May 26
- Believe
- Bloodline (Season 3)
- I am Jane Doe
- Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
- War Machine
May 28
- Bunk’d (Season 2)
May 29
- Forever Pure
- A New High
May 30
- F is for Family (Season 2)
- House of Cards (Season 5)
- Marvel’s Doctor Strange
- Masterminds
- Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Leaving Netflix in May
May 1
- 11 Blocks
- Alfie
- Bang Bang!
- Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
- Cujo
- Doomsdays
- Fantastic Four
- FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Garfield’s Fun Fest
- Invincible
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost Word: Jurassic Park
- Paulie
- Samurai Headhunters
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
- The Doors
- The Real Beauty and the Beast
- The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Wedding Planner
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- To Catch a Thief
- Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
- Truly Strange
- Turf War: Lions and Hippos
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Venom Islands
- World War II Spy School
May 2
- Good Luck Charlie (Season 1-4)
- Kickin’ It (Season 1-3)
- Scrubs (Season 1-9)
May 5
- Amapola
- Flubber
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- The Recruit
- What About Bob?
May 7
- American Dad! (Season 7)
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 2)
May 11
- American Dad! (Season 8)
May 15
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 1-5)
May 17
- American Dad! (Season 9-10)
May 19
- Step Up
May 26
- Graceland (Season 1-3)