What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in June 2017

It’s starting to get hot outside, and if you need a break from the scorching caress of the sun, staying inside with an air conditioner and some great entertainment might be the way to go.

Every month brings a new crop of shows and movies to Netflix, and June is no exception. Binge watchers will be happy to see the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, a comedy/drama about life in a women’s prison. If superheroes are more your speed, season 5 of Arrow, the action-packed show about DC superhero Green Arrow, will also arrive. If you need some laughs, check out the final run of episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang! — the wonderfully weird sketch comedy show starring Scott Aukerman.

Netflix also has some new shows coming out, including Gypsy, which stars Naomi Watts as a therapist who takes a disturbing interest in people her patients talk to her about. For less creepy thrills, there is GLOW; set in the ‘80s, it follows a struggling actress named Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), who auditions for a new, all-female wrestling league. Colorful costumes and cocaine parties ensue.

As far as movies, the biggest new release is Okja, from acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer, The Host). The film focuses on the relationship between Mija, a young girl, and her animal friend, a strange piglike creature named Okja. When a powerful company captures Okja, hoping to create a new breed of economical, delicious superpigs, Mija teams up with some animal rights activists to rescue it.

Other films coming to Netflix in June include Zodiac, David Fincher’s excellent portrayal of the investigation into the Zodiac killings, and Moana, a Disney film about a young Polynesian girl who teams up with the god Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to save her people.

New on Netflix in June

June 1 1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com

Arrow season 5

Burlesque

Catfight

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace

Devil’s Bride

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Intersection season 2

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson

Little Boxes

Mutant Busters season 2

My Left Foot

Off Camera with Sam Jones series 3

Playing It Cool

Rounders

Spring

The 100 season 4

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

The Queen

The Sixth Sense

Vice

West Coast Customs season 3

Yam

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac June 2 Comedy Bang! Bang! season 5, part 2

Flaked season 2

Inspector Gadget season 3

Los Ultimos de Filipinas

Lucid Dream

Saving Banksy

The Homecoming: Collection June 3 Acapulco la vida va

Blue Gold: American Jeans

Headshot

Three

Tunnel

War on Everyone June 4 Turn: Washington’s Spies season 3 June 5 Suite Francaise June 7 Disturbing the Peace

Trolls June 9 My Only Love Song season 1

Orange is the New Black season 5

Shimmer Lake June 10 Black Snow

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst

Sword Master June 13 Oh, Hello on Broadway June 14 Quantico season 2 June 15 Marco Luque: Tamo Junto

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance June 16 Aquarius season 2

Counterpunch

El Chapo season 1

The Ranch part 3

World of Winx season 2 June 17 Grey’s Anatomy season 13

Scandal season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment June 18 Shooter season 1 June 20 Amar Akbar & Tony

Disney’s Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time June 21 Baby Daddy season 6

Young & Hungry season 5 June 23 American Anarchist

Free Rein season 1

GLOW season 1

Nobody Speak: Trial of the Free Press

You Get Me June 26 No Escape June 27 Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire June 28 Okja June 30 Chef & My Fridge: Collection

Gypsy season 1

It’s Only the End of the World

Little Witch Academia season 1

The Weekend

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1 D2: the Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las magicas historias de Plim Plim season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant June 6 Private Practice seasons 1-6 June 8 Xenia June 9 4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks June 14 Bob the Builder season 1

Boys of Abu Ghraib June 15 The Lazarus Project June 16 Jane Eyre June 19 Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong June 23 Jimmy Goes to Nollywood June 24 Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians June 29 CSI: NY seasons 1-8 June 30 Killer Couples season 1

Killer in the Family season 1

Murder Files season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride

If you missed our list of new additions for May, see below:

New on Netflix in May

May 1 American Experience: The Big Burn

American Experience: The Boys of ’36

Anvil! The Story of Anvil

Blood on the Mountain

Chaahat

Chocolat

Decanted

Don’t Think Twice

Drifter

Forrest Gump

Happy Feet

In The Shadow of Iris

Love

Losing Sight of Shore

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Nerdland

Raja Hindustani

Richard Pryor: Icon

Under Arrest (Season 5) May 2 Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower

Hija De La Laguna

Maria Bamford: Old Baby

Two Lovers and a Bear May 5 Chelsea (Season 2)

(Season 2) Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

Kazoops! (Season 3)

Sense8 (Season 2)

Simplemente Manu NNa

Spirit: Riding Free (Season 1)

The Last Kingdom (Season 2)

The Mars Generation May 6 Cold War 2

When the Bough Breaks May 7 LoveTrue

Stake Land II

The Host May 8 Beyond the Gates

Hunter Gatherer May 9 Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery

Queen of the South

All We Had May 10 El Apóstata

The Adventure Club May 11 Switched at Birth (Season 5)

(Season 5) The Fosters (Season 4) May 12 All Hail Julien: Exiled (Season 1)

(Season 1) Anne with an E (Season 1)

Get Me Roger Stone

Master of None (Season 2)

Mindhorn

Sahara (2017) May 15 Command and Control

Cave

Lovesong

Sherlock (Season 4)

The Intent May 16 Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

The Break-Up

The Place Beyond the Pines May 18 Royal Pains (Season 8)

(Season 8) Riverdale (Season 1) May 19 BLAME!

Laerte-se

The Keepers (Season 1)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt May 21 What’s With Wheat May 22 Inglorious Basterds

They Call Us Monsters May 23 Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Dig To Graves May 24 Southpaw May 26 Believe

Bloodline (Season 3)

I am Jane Doe

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

War Machine May 28 Bunk’d (Season 2) May 29 Forever Pure

A New High May 30 F is for Family (Season 2)

(Season 2) House of Cards (Season 5)

Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Leaving Netflix in May