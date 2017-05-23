Digital Trends
What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in June 2017

By
whats new on netflix shows movies glow header

It’s starting to get hot outside, and if you need a break from the scorching caress of the sun, staying inside with an air conditioner and some great entertainment might be the way to go.

Every month brings a new crop of shows and movies to Netflix, and June is no exception. Binge watchers will be happy to see the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, a comedy/drama about life in a women’s prison. If superheroes are more your speed, season 5 of Arrow, the action-packed show about DC superhero Green Arrow, will also arrive. If you need some laughs, check out the final run of episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang! — the wonderfully weird sketch comedy show starring Scott Aukerman.

Netflix also has some new shows coming out, including Gypsy, which stars Naomi Watts as a therapist who takes a disturbing interest in people her patients talk to her about. For less creepy thrills, there is GLOW; set in the ‘80s, it follows a struggling actress named Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), who auditions for a new, all-female wrestling league. Colorful costumes and cocaine parties ensue.

As far as movies, the biggest new release is Okja, from acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer, The Host). The film focuses on the relationship between Mija, a young girl, and her animal friend, a strange piglike creature named Okja. When a powerful company captures Okja, hoping to create a new breed of economical, delicious superpigs, Mija teams up with some animal rights activists to rescue it.

Other films coming to Netflix in June include Zodiac, David Fincher’s excellent portrayal of the investigation into the Zodiac killings, and Moana, a Disney film about a young Polynesian girl who teams up with the god Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to save her people.

New on Netflix in June

June 1

  • 1 Night
  • 13 Going on 30
  • Amor.com
  • Arrow season 5
  • Burlesque
  • Catfight
  • Catwoman
  • Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
  • Days of Grace
  • Devil’s Bride
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Intersection season 2
  • Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
  • Little Boxes
  • Mutant Busters season 2
  • My Left Foot
  • Off Camera with Sam Jones series 3
  • Playing It Cool
  • Rounders
  • Spring
  • The 100 season 4
  • The Ant Bully
  • The Bucket List
  • The Queen
  • The Sixth Sense
  • Vice
  • West Coast Customs season 3
  • Yam
  • Young Frankenstein
  • Zodiac

June 2

  • Comedy Bang! Bang! season 5, part 2
  • Flaked season 2
  • Inspector Gadget season 3
  • Los Ultimos de Filipinas
  • Lucid Dream
  • Saving Banksy
  • The Homecoming: Collection

June 3

  • Acapulco la vida va
  • Blue Gold: American Jeans
  • Headshot
  • Three
  • Tunnel
  • War on Everyone

June 4

  • Turn: Washington’s Spies season 3

June 5

  • Suite Francaise

June 7

  • Disturbing the Peace
  • Trolls

June 9

  • My Only Love Song season 1
  • Orange is the New Black season 5
  • Shimmer Lake

June 10

  • Black Snow
  • Daughters of the Dust
  • Havenhurst
  • Sword Master

June 13

  • Oh, Hello on Broadway

June 14

  • Quantico season 2

June 15

  • Marco Luque: Tamo Junto
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4
  • Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

June 16

  • Aquarius season 2
  • Counterpunch
  • El Chapo season 1
  • The Ranch part 3
  • World of Winx season 2

June 17

  • Grey’s Anatomy season 13
  • Scandal season 6
  • The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 18

  • Shooter season 1

June 20

  • Amar Akbar & Tony
  • Disney’s Moana
  • Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For the First Time

June 21

  • Baby Daddy season 6
  • Young & Hungry season 5

June 23

  • American Anarchist
  • Free Rein season 1
  • GLOW season 1
  • Nobody Speak: Trial of the Free Press
  • You Get Me

June 26

  • No Escape

June 27

  • Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire

June 28

  • Okja

June 30

  • Chef & My Fridge: Collection
  • Gypsy season 1
  • It’s Only the End of the World
  • Little Witch Academia season 1
  • The Weekend

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1

  • D2: the Mighty Ducks
  • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
  • Heterosexual Jill
  • House of Wax
  • Kidnapped
  • Knuckleball!
  • Las magicas historias de Plim Plim season 1
  • L’Auberge Espagnole
  • Serendipity
  • The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • The Good Guys season 1
  • The Hustler
  • The Little Rascals
  • The Prince & Me
  • The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
  • The Three Musketeers
  • The Way of the Dragon
  • This Is Spinal Tap
  • Two Step
  • We Are the Giant

June 6

  • Private Practice seasons 1-6

June 8

  • Xenia

June 9

  • 4:44: Last Day on Earth
  • Farewell Herr Schwarz
  • Free the Nipple
  • Remote Area Medical
  • Secrets: The Sphinx
  • Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14

  • Bob the Builder season 1
  • Boys of Abu Ghraib

June 15

  • The Lazarus Project

June 16

  • Jane Eyre

June 19

  • Daddy’s Home
  • Grand Piano
  • The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23

  • Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24

  • Agent F.O.X.
  • Breath of the Gods
  • Dragon Guardians

June 29

  • CSI: NY seasons 1-8

June 30

  • Killer Couples season 1
  • Killer in the Family season 1
  • Murder Files season 1
  • Murder on the Social Network
  • My Online Bride

If you missed our list of new additions for May, see below:

New on Netflix in May

May 1

  • American Experience: The Big Burn
  • American Experience: The Boys of ’36
  • Anvil! The Story of Anvil
  • Blood on the Mountain
  • Chaahat
  • Chocolat
  • Decanted
  • Don’t Think Twice
  • Drifter
  • Forrest Gump
  • Happy Feet
  • In The Shadow of Iris
  • Love
  • Losing Sight of Shore
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted
  • Nerdland
  • Raja Hindustani
  • Richard Pryor: Icon
  • Under Arrest (Season 5)

May 2

  • Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower
  • Hija De La Laguna
  • Maria Bamford: Old Baby
  • Two Lovers and a Bear

May 5

  • Chelsea (Season 2)
  • Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie
  • Kazoops! (Season 3)
  • Sense8 (Season 2)
  • Simplemente Manu NNa 
  • Spirit: Riding Free (Season 1)
  • The Last Kingdom (Season 2)
  • The Mars Generation

May 6

  • Cold War 2
  • When the Bough Breaks

May 7

  • LoveTrue
  • Stake Land II
  • The Host

May 8

  • Beyond the Gates
  • Hunter Gatherer

May 9

  • Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery
  • Queen of the South
  • All We Had

May 10

  • El Apóstata
  • The Adventure Club

May 11

  • Switched at Birth (Season 5)
  • The Fosters (Season 4)

May 12

  • All Hail Julien: Exiled (Season 1)
  • Anne with an E (Season 1)
  • Get Me Roger Stone
  • Master of None (Season 2)
  • Mindhorn 
  • Sahara (2017)

May 15

  • Command and Control
  • Cave
  • Lovesong
  • Sherlock (Season 4)
  • The Intent

May 16

  • Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive
  • The Break-Up
  • The Place Beyond the Pines

May 18

  • Royal Pains (Season 8)
  • Riverdale (Season 1)

May 19

  • BLAME!
  • Laerte-se
  • The Keepers (Season 1)
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

May 21

  • What’s With Wheat

May 22

  • Inglorious Basterds
  • They Call Us Monsters

May 23

  • Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
  • Dig To Graves

May 24

  • Southpaw

May 26

  • Believe
  • Bloodline (Season 3)
  • I am Jane Doe
  • Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
  • War Machine

May 28

  • Bunk’d (Season 2)

May 29

  • Forever Pure
  • A New High

May 30

  • F is for Family (Season 2)
  • House of Cards (Season 5)
  • Marvel’s Doctor Strange
  • Masterminds
  • Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

  • 11 Blocks
  • Alfie
  • Bang Bang!
  • Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
  • Cujo
  • Doomsdays
  • Fantastic Four
  • FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
  • Flicka: Country Pride
  • Garfield’s Fun Fest
  • Invincible
  • Jetsons: The Movie
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Lost Word: Jurassic Park
  • Paulie
  • Samurai Headhunters
  • Stephen King’s Thinner
  • Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
  • The Doors
  • The Real Beauty and the Beast
  • The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
  • The Sons of Katie Elder
  • The Wedding Planner
  • Things We Lost in the Fire
  • To Catch a Thief
  • Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
  • Truly Strange
  • Turf War: Lions and Hippos
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year
  • Venom Islands
  • World War II Spy School

May 2

  • Good Luck Charlie (Season 1-4)
  • Kickin’ It (Season 1-3)
  • Scrubs (Season 1-9)

May 5

  • Amapola
  • Flubber
  • Grosse Pointe Blank
  • The Recruit
  • What About Bob?

May 7

  • American Dad! (Season 7)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Season 2)

May 11

  • American Dad! (Season 8)

May 15

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 1-5)

May 17

  • American Dad! (Season 9-10)

May 19

  • Step Up

May 26

  • Graceland (Season 1-3)