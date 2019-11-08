Amazon hasn’t been stingy with device deals heading into Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with killer daily sales. Now Amazon went a step further and shared a sneak peek at some of the Amazon device deals that will drop on specific dates until Black Friday.

According to Amazon, the following deals will only be available for a short time. We’ve listed the Amazon sales below in starting date order. If you see devices that are on your must-buy list, we suggest you snap up the deals early on the starting date. FYI – Amazon releases news deals each day at or shortly after 3:00 A.M. ET (:00 A.M. PT). Amazon will release more device deals in the next few weeks, so be sure to check back because we’ll track them and update this post as we learn about or find new deals.

Starting November 22:

Fire HD 8 is $30 off – just $50



The Fire HD 8 with its 8-inch touchscreen is good for up to 10 hours per battery charge of reading, browsing, watching video, listening to music, or use as an Alexa-compatible smart display.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $50 off – just $80



The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet has the power of the regular HD 8 above, with a kid-proof case, curated content appropriate for children, and parental control features.

Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $30



The Fire 7 Tablet is an amazing value in a small package, especially at this low sale price. The Alexa-compatible Fire 7 runs for up to seven hours per charge.

Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $60



Like the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, the Fire 7 Kids Edition has a child-proof case with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

Fire HD 10 Tablet is $50 off – just $100



The largest Fire tablet, the Fire HD 10 has a full HD 1080p 10.1-inch color touchscreen with up to 12 hours of battery life, dual-band Wi-Fi, and higher performance computing components than the smaller tablets.

Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $85



Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest and lightest yet, with a superior 300 PPI glare-free display. The waterproof Paperwhite has a built-in adjustable light and runs for weeks on a single battery charge.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle is $150 off – just $189



This combo is all you need to set up a motion-detector-activated video doorbell with live video streaming and automatic video and audio recording. View the images and talk with visitors via the Ring Video Doorbell Pro’s two-way talk feature with the Show 5 smart display.

Starting November 24:

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $25



Stream 4K TV content with the Fire TV Stick with 4K support and an Alexa Voice Remote control.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $20



If you don’t have a 4K TV, pick the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for even greater savings on this powerful video streaming combo.

Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $90



Control your TV totally with your voice with the Fire TV Cube. The Cube supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and more, plus it has an internal speaker that enables it to act as a smart speaker for Alexa smart home networks.

Starting November 27:

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit is $65 off – just $185



Pick up the Alexa-compatible Blink XT2 3-camera kit with indoor and outdoor battery-operated cameras. View live stream video or get alerts when the camera’s adjustable motion detector senses movement. Two-audio lets you talk with visitors.

Ring Indoor Cam 2-pack is $40 off, just $100



With Ring’s handy and compact Indoor Cam, you can see and hear people using your smartphone, tablet, or Echo smart displays.

Amazon Smart Plug is $20 off – just $5 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio



Connect any plug-in device with the Amazon Smart Plug. This deal is a $20 discount when you buy it a Smart Plug bundled with an Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio.

Starting November 28:

Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $35



The very latest Echo Dot has LEDs on the side to display the time, outdoor temperatures, or time remaining with timers and alarms.

Echo Dot is $28 off – just $22



Still the best-selling smart speaker in the world, the third-generation Echo Dot lets you use Alexa voice controls to ask questions, request music, listen to audio books, or manage smart home devices.

Echo Auto is $20 off – just $30



Use the Echo Auto to add Alexa to your car. Play the device audio through the car’s audio system or your smartphone. The Echo Auto gives you voice control over music, news and weather, and phone calls. Check your calendar or ask for directions hands-free.

Echo (3rd gen) is $40 off – just $60



If you’re looking for a smart speaker with better than just OK music quality, the third-generation Echo has intergrated premium speakers with Dolby 360 processing.

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $50



Amazon’s entry-level Echo Show 5 smart display adds video content for graphics, step-by-step recipes, photo display, video clips, and smart security camera monitoring.

Echo Show is $80 off – just $150



The second-generation Echo Show has a 10.1-inch HD color touchscreen that’s large enough to watch movies and TV and integrated speakers with Dolby audio signal processing for stereo sound.

