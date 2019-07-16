Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon Show 5 vs. Google Nest Hub: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Bruce Brown
By

Comparing Prime Day 2019 deals for smart home devices takes into account the platforms they run on. For our Prime Day focus, that means Amazon’s Echo Alexa ecosystem or Google Nest’s Google Assistant network. When we compared the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini, we focused on their roles as the most common gateways to their respective platforms. Comparing the Prime Day deals for the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show 5, however, stacks up the smart displays’ features, performance, and prices.

The Google Nest Hub and the Echo Show 5 are their brand’s smallest full-function smart displays, but not the only models. On May 7, Google Nest announced the Nest Hub Max, a smart display with a 10-inch touchscreen. The Nest Hub Max is due to launch later this summer with a $229 list price, slated to compete with the Echo Show.

The second-generation Echo Show with a 10.1-inch display lists for $230 (on sale for $160 during Prime Day). The Echo Spot, on sale from its $130 list price only in multiples, has a tiny 2.5-inch 480 by 480 resolution display capable of showing faces during video calls, live streaming security cameras, and viewing lists, calendars. Amazon refers to the Spot as a smart alarm clock.

Here’s how the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show 5 compare:

Google Nest Hu— $70 off

1 of 6
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
Google Nest Hub
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Google Nest Hub
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 8 900x600 c
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 10 900x600 c
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 1 900x600 c
walmart deals google home lenovo smart display hub 1500x1000

The Google Nest Hub was initially called the Google Home Hub. The name changed in May when Google pulled its formerly independent Nest brand in with the Google’s Home group to form Google Nest.

The Nest Hub has a 7-inch touchscreen display with a single full-range speaker. The 1024 x 600 resolution display has capacitive touch sensors, and a two-microphone array uses far-field voice recognition for hands-free operation of the Hub and connected smart home devices. The hub senses ambient light brightness and color temperature and adjusts the display to match both.

The Nest Hub does not have a camera, which scores points with users concerned about privacy and security who do not want to take chances with device cameras. On the other hand, if you receive video calls, you can see them, but they can’t see you. The Nest Hub’s screen is too small for most to watch videos comfortably. You can, however, watch YouTube videos with the Nest Hub, something you can’t do with Echo smart displays.

Normally priced $149, the Google Nest Hub is just $70 during Google Week. If you want a Google Assistant-compatible smart display, Google and Walmart took a hefty slice of the Nest Hub’s price to help you buy one.

Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5— $40 off

The Echo Show 5’s 5.5-inch touchscreen display has a 960 x 480 resolution. The display has an ambient sunrise features so you can start off your day with gradually brightening screen if you use the Show 5 in your bedroom. The display’s twin-mic array and integrated speaker work well for voice calls. The Show 5’s 1-megapixel camera allows Skype video calls with two-way video, unlike the Nest Hub’s incoming-only video. Amazon’s response to privacy concerns, beyond software configuration, is a manual shutter that slides to cover the camera lens. You can’t watch YouTube videos on the Show 5, an ability it cedes to the Nest Hub. Other than YouTube, if you want to watch videos on the small screen you can, although that’s not the design focus. Video and graphic components of Alexa Skills, coordinating and controlling smart home devices such as security camera, smart thermostats, and smart lighting are the Show 5’s strong points.

Usually $90, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is just $50 during Prime Day. If you’re looking for a smart display to add a video component to your smart home network, this is a chance to buy the Show 5 at an excellent price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and laptop discounts
amazon echo sub
Deals

These Prime Day deals knock Echo and Ring prices to ridiculous lows

fter weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day deals are finally here, with 24 more hours of non-stop deals. Prime Day is loaded with deep discounts on Echo, Ring Video Doorbells and Fire TV devices
Posted By Bruce Brown
all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus
Deals

It’s your last chance to get Echo Plus with the best sound quality on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day’s mammoth midsummer two days of deals is winding down, but there’s still plenty of savings to be found. Before Prime Day wraps up, you can score an Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker for just $110, down from $150.
Posted By William Hank
Amazon Echo Show 5
Deals

This is the best Echo deal before Prime Day ends: The Echo Show 5

You'd expect that Amazon devices would likely be the best deals on Prime Day, since they're manufactured by Amazon. With Prime Day ending within a matter of hours, you're best buy for Alexa-enabled devices is the Echo Show 5.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Deals

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Google Home Mini: Which Prime Day deal is better?

Amazon Echo and Google Home are the dominant smart home ecosystems and the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini are the gateway devices. Which is the better deal for Prime Day 2019, the Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini?
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Deals

The all-new Echo Show 5 gets 44% shaved off its price for Prime Day

From playing music to controlling smart home devices, the Echo Show 5 makes a friendly, all-around house helper and entertainment device. Normally $90, Amazon has made it even more affordable for only $50 this Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Best of the best Prime Day 2019 Tuesday deals on Echo, 4K TV, Apple, Instant Pot

The deals keep coming for Prime Day 2019 as we enter the second day of the summer sales bonanza. Here are the very best of the best Prime Day deals for smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple products, and small kitchen appliances.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

The best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo, Blink, and Google Nest discounts

Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest played a hard game with pre-Prime Day announcements and enticing early smart home deals. Now the pre-game show is over Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest have rolled out their best Prime Day 2019 deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
olarhike air mattress prime day deal twin
Deals

Sleep soundly with the OlarHike twin air mattress, now 50% off for Prime Day

Is your house not big enough to accommodate more beds? What if you’re going camping and you can’t handle lying on the hard ground? The solution is an air mattress, like the OlarHike, which is available on Prime Day for only $60.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
furbo dog camera giveaway
Deals

Prime Day deal: Toss your dogs treats and spy on them with the Furbo dog camera

Right now, most pet cameras are equipped with the function to dispense treats to your pets and interact with them from afar, like the Furbo dog camera. It is available on Amazon for the price of $199, an early Prime Day deal.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut dgb850
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Cuisinart coffee makers by up to 62 % for Prime Day

In the spirit of Prime Day, these Cuisinart Coffee Makers get up to 62% in price cuts so you can ditch the long line at your coffee shop. Bank on awesome savings and use the extra time you got to savor every sip of homebrewed coffee. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
google home hub vs amazon echo show
Smart Home

Smart home showdown: How to choose between Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show

The Google Nest Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show: Which is better? Both are smart displays that control your smart home, but that's where the similarities end. We compare design, features, price and more to find out which is right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
breville nespresso machines amazon price cut b essenza mini
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Breville Nespresso coffee makers by 25% for Prime Day

These Breville Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines get a 25% price cut on Amazon. Take this sale as the perfect opportunity to gear your kitchen with a premium coffee maker.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals continue with big 4K TV and laptop discounts

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen