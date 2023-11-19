 Skip to main content
Our 9 favorite Best Buy Black Friday appliance deals so far

If you read through our coverage of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals and thought there were only a handful of decent deals on appliances, we’re happy to tell you that you were wrong. The fact of the matter is, Best Buy is loaded with small appliance deals at the moment. At the time of this writing their are 87 items to pop next to the fridge you got from those Black Friday refrigerator deals you shopped earlier in the week. To shop these great deals, all you need to do is tap the button below. For an insight into the three deals that really pique our interests, however, you should continue to read on.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL Air Fryer — $130, was $250

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-quart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer on a white kitchen counter with a variety of air fried foods.
Ninja

Without a shadow of a doubt, the best offering we see at the moment is for this giant Ninja Foodi air fryer. It is the best rated product in the sale, with a nearly perfect customer rating after 900+ reviews. The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL Air Fryer can do way more than just air frying, as it also tackles air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. With two separate cooking chambers, you can simultaneously prepare multiple parts of a meal so everything arrives hot and fresh at the same moment or make the family vegetarian’s portion separately.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Digital Air Fryer — $30, was $80

Removing some food from the Bella Pro Series .2-qt. digital air fryer.
Bella

With such great things being said about the Ninja Foodi, it may surprise you that it isn’t the best selling item in Best Buy’s Black Friday small appliance sale. But with the 4.2-quart air fryer from Bella Pro being reduced to just $30, you can see how it many people pass it up. The Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Digital Air Fryer cooks up to 3.6 pounds of food, enough for about 4-6 people, and features a PFOA-free dishwasher safe cooking pan and crisping tray.

Don't Miss:

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $70, was $150

Keurig K-Select making coffee.
.

While there are cheaper Keurig Black Friday deals out there, we find that the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve provides the right combination of price, quality, and discount to feature as the best of Best Buy’s offering. Particularly great for coffee addicts, this coffee maker holds 52 ounces of water in its reservoir, while making cups of 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces each. That means you can come back again and again and again without having to deal with pesky water top-offs. You’ll also like this coffee maker if you’re always the first one to wake up in the morning; it has quiet brew technology, letting your family sleep soundly.

More Best Buy Black Friday small appliance deals worth buying

Want more? Of course you do! Here are other top picks that didn’t quite make the write-up:

  • Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer —
  • KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer —
  • iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) —
  • GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker —
  • ECOVACS Robotics Cube Pro Robot Vacuum & Mop —

