Check out the best toasters for your sliced bread

Civilization was once more than pleased with a slice of unevenly toasted bread. Today, however, people are finicky about t heir toast to say the least. Some people like their toast to be barely heat-kissed, while others prefer it on the verge of carbonization. In the era of the smart home, the ability to toast to order is woefully insufficient.

The modern toaster is a Swiss Army Knife of bells, whistles, and aftermarket accessories. A company based out of Vermont even specializes in personalized metal toaster inserts that allow individuals to singe their own selfie onto a slice of toast. That being said, the perfect piece of toast is no joke — you’ll want to toast your toast. Below are a few of the best toasters for getting your delicious carbs to the perfect crisp.

The KitchenAid Pro Line Series two-slice is about as good as it gets in home toasting tech and with a price tag of over $300 it ought to be. Loaded with features, this toaster does everything except place the toast physically inside your mouth. The self-centering, automatic lifting and lowering racks actually sense when the bread has been loaded and when it has reached your desired toasting shade . One of the more unique features to the ProLine is the Keep Warm function, which keeps bread toasty for up to three minutes after toasting, preventing the existential crisis that comes with consuming toast that is less than optimal temperature. The ProLine also has the ability to toast frozen items, as well as bagels, meaning the entire world of toasted carbohydrates is at your fingertips. With seven toasting settings to choose from, there’s guaranteed to be an option for every member of your household, whether you’re topping your carbs with avocado or plain old butter.

Toasty timer — Cuisinart Touch to Toast Leverless ($80) Like the ProLine, the Cuisinart Touch to Toast also comes with seven shade settings, and features slots that automatically adjust to the thickness of your bread and ensure even toasting. The most eye-catching feature on the Cuisinart is the front-mounted LCD display. Using a diminishing bar format, the display illustrates the remaining preparation time. Even with such fail-proof design enhancements, humans may still manage to forget about their toast once it’s left their line of sight. Thankfully, the reheat option allows you to revive your forgotten, cold toast without further browning. Designed to minimize heat on the uncut sides of bagels, you can say “so long” to burnt sesame seeds on your everything bagels with the Cuisinart Touch to Toast. Price: $56+ Buy it now at: Amazon Best Buy Home Depot

Warms your buns — Krups Control Line Toaster with Integrated Bun Warmer ($53+) Although the Krups Control Line toaster only features a mere six toasting settings, the removable, top-mounted bun warmer more than makes up for the absent seventh setting. The extra-high lift feature means even the most hard-to-reach breads can easily be removed without burning your fingers. LED indicators and a stainless steel exterior add to the toaster’s modern aesthetic, while the removable crumb catch makes cleanup a breeze. Price: $48+ Buy it now at: Amazon JCPenney

See clearly — Dash Clear View Toaster ($42+) As humans, we’re sometimes skeptical of the seemingly ubiquitous helper-bots in our lives. Thankfully, the built-in viewing window on the Dash Clear View allows you to keep a watchful eye on your precious toast. If it just so happens that the toaster has done everything expected of it and you forget about your now-cold toast, the reheat option can be quite useful. The Dash View incorporates seven browning settings, extra-long slots to accommodate breads of an array of widths and lengths, and an automatic shut off function designed to give consumers some additional peace of mind. The Dash Clear View even comes with access to the company’s expanding list of recipes. Price: $53+ Buy it now at: Amazon Kohl’s

Lovely looks — De’Longhi Icona 4-Slice Toaster ($100+) The De’Longhi Icona is by far the most visually stunning toaster on this list. One-sided bagel toasting, an extra lift for easier extraction, and a removable crumb catch are all standard features as far as modern toasters are concerned. However, the Icona is clearly where toasting fashion and functionality converge. The glossy pearl finish, chrome accents, and retro look make the Icona a toaster meant for everyday countertop display. If you’re all right with your toasting tech taking a backseat to visual appeal, the Icona is the toaster for you. Price: $81+ Buy it now at: Amazon Best Buy

Keeps it cool — Cusiniart CPT-2000 2-Slice ($90+) The extruded, insulated aluminum housing keeps the Cuisinart CPT 2000 cool to the touch while in use, rendering it exceptionally kid-friendly. Motorized lifting and lowering features also further automate and simplify the toasting process, while the narrow design means it won’t take up much counter space, as do some of the bulkier toasters on the market. Seven shade settings, enhanced bagel toasting, and a defrost option top off this high-end toaster. Price: $122 Buy it now at: Sears

Sounds the alarm — Breville Die-Cast 4-Slice Long Slot ($180) Sometimes you just want the arrival of your toast to be announced to the world — or just to the members of your immediate household. The Breville Die-Cast does just that. Once your toast is ready, an alarm sounds so that you and everyone in your house will know it’s officially time for breakfast. You can adjust the audible alarm to sound either high or low and mute it if the proclamation seems like a tad much. Extra design bonuses include an LED toasting indicator, automatic toasting carriages, and a cool-touch die-cast metal exterior. The Lift and Look feature also allows you to take a sneak peak at the toasting progression without interrupting the cycle. It is a little bulky given its 15-inch length, but the concealed cord housing make stowing it both convenient and easy. Price: $132 Buy it now at: Amazon