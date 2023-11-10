 Skip to main content
Early Black Friday deal: $200 off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Jennifer Allen
By
Dyson supersonic hair dryer.
Dyson

If you don’t mind buying refurbished stock, Walmart has one of the best Black Friday deals for haircare fans. Right now, you can buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $230 saving you a huge $200 off the regular price. As we mentioned, this is a refurbished model but you still get everything you need and it still has a 12 month warranty with Dyson. It’s easily one of the hair dryer deals you should consider right now, especially if you’re buying gifts. Hit the buy button now before you miss out on the sweet deal or take a look at what we have to tell you about it first.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The ultimate hair dryer in many people’s eyes, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is something special. Designed to be fast yet controlled, it measures the air temperature 40 times every second so that you don’t have to worry about heat damage and can still protect your hair’s natural shine.

It comes with magnetic attachments so you can easily adjust things as needed without any hassle. There are many different options including a flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, and a gentle air attachment. It also comes with a wide-tooth comb. Alongside all that, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has three precise speed settings along with four precise heat settings so you can get things just right. There’s also a cold shot button for finishing things off.

The idea is that the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer allows you to gently dry and style at the same time, with high-velocity and focused air making it possible to style one section at a time. Things can get pretty intricate if you want them to or you can simply use the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer as a powerful hair dryer. It all depends on your mood and the occasion you’re drying your hair for.

It sounds like it could be complicated but the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer does all the hard work for you. It’s lightweight and balanced, while keeping cool to the touch so you just need to do the basics for the most part. It’s even quieter than you might think.

Usually priced at $430, you can buy a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $230 from Walmart right now. Sure to sell out fast, this is a must-have gift for many people this holiday season. Take a look before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
