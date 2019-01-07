Digital Trends
Ezviz expanded its smart home security line at CES 2019 with the introduction of the DB1 video doorbell for the U.S. market and an expanded wireless indoor/outdoor smart security camera kit.

The DB1 video doorbell, listed on Amazon for $220, is a dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi device with a 3MP, 2048 x 1536-resolution camera.

Configured specifically for doorways, the DB1 has a moderate 105-degree horizontal field of vision, but an exceptional 180-degree vertical field of vision. The extreme vertical FOV means you have a much better chance of seeing visitors from head to toe when viewing the streaming images on a smartphone or other device.

When someone rings the DB1 doorbell, the camera makes a video call to the Ezviz smartphone app, whether the user is sitting in the family room in the house or anywhere else in the world.

The DB1 also has integrated passive infrared (PIR) that it uses to detect human movement. The “human detector” function sends an immediate alert to the associated smartphone. If the user responds to the alert, the app supports remote viewing and two-way talk.

The DB1 is also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. When the Ezviz skill is enabled, users can view the camera’s video feed and control settings. For example, a user about to arrive home could command the camera to turn off PIR motion-detection alerts.

Camera kit

The Ezviz Full HD Wire-Free Security Kit includes a C3A 1080p full HD battery-operated Wi-Fi camera and a W2D base station, which also runs on battery power.

The C3A camera shares many features with the DB1 doorbell video camera, including two-way talk and the PIR human-detector feature. The full HD C3A has a 126-degree, wide-angle field of view and night vision up to 25 feet. With its IP65 weatherproof rating and totally wireless operation, the battery-operated C3A can be installed inside or outside.

1 of 4
ezviz ces 2019 c3a lifestyle
ezviz ces 2019 c3a
ezviz ces 2019 battery cam c3a 005
ezviz ces 2019 camera battery c3a

The W2D base station can extend the C3A’s operational time between charges and also battery life. It includes a 100-decibel siren that sounds any time the camera’s PIR alert triggers. The W2D can serve as a router connection hub for up to six C3A cameras.

The security kit components, like the DB1 video doorbell, can be controlled by the Ezviz smartphone app and by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

It is scheduled for U.S. availability by the end of March 2019. Pricing is not available.

