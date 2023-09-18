 Skip to main content
Ends midnight: Google Nest Learning Thermostat is $50 off

If you haven’t equipped your home with a smart thermostat, this deal from Best Buy may push you to finally get one installed — the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat for just $200, following a $50 discount on its original price of $250. This bargain only has a few hours left before it expires though, so if you’re interested in this money-saving smart home device, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible. Once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

The third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat maintains its place in our roundup of the best smart thermostats despite the fact that it was released in 2015 because of its impressive learning capabilities. Once it’s installed — which most people will be able to do themselves in less than an hour, especially with the help of our guide on how to install a smart thermostat — you just have to set the temperature that you like manually or through the Nest app, and it will do the rest. The smart thermostat takes note of your movement around your house, as well as how cool or hot you like your rooms, and offers suggestions that aim to help save on electricity costs.

You shouldn’t confuse the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat, as these are two entirely different devices. The Google Nest Thermostat is a newer device with a lower price, but we recommend the Google Nest Learning Thermostat because of the convenience that it provides with its ability to learn your habits, and it’s compatible with Nest Temperature Sensors for even better temperature regulation.

There’s a reason why Google Home and Google Nest deals usually don’t last long, and that’s because products like the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat are definite upgrades to any home. It already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $250 because of the savings that you’ll enjoy, so it’s a steal at its lowered price of $200 after a $50 discount from Best Buy. If you want to get the third-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat for cheaper than usual, then there’s no time to hesitate because the offer is ending very soon — go ahead and complete the purchase.

