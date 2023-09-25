 Skip to main content
Save on energy bills with a Google Nest Thermostat — now 30% off

John Alexander
By
Google Nest Thermostat (2020)
It’s a unique time of year. Depending on where you live, you could still be suffering from the last stings of a hot summer or making a peaceful transition to fall. In either case, temperature and energy bills can be hotly debated around this time. Do you let the house get a bit cooler or is it time to start cranking up the heat? Ultimately, we can’t answer this question for you, but we can recommend a cool smart thermostat while it is on sale. It’s the Google Nest Thermostat and it is just $87 while this deal is ongoing, which is $43 down from its usual $130. Tap the button below for one of the most seasonally appropriate Google Home deals you’re gonna find.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Thermostat

The first thing you need to know about the Google Nest Thermostat is what it is and what it is not. It is not just a thermostat, a central “brain” for your home’s heating and cooling systems. The Google Nest Thermostat is designed to truly help you save energy and money, not just set a temperature, while also being more convenient at setting temps, too. For example, when you leave, it shuts down your system automatically. On the other hand, it analyzes your usage and suggests changes to wrangle your energy bills into something more manageable. The Google Nest Thermostat’s HVAC monitoring can be a life saver if those systems go down as well.

Our Google Nest Thermostat review highlighted the device’s easy installation and “set and forget” nature. From in use experience, we noticed that it was the type of machine that just works and you can easily forget about. In other words, a Google Nest Thermostat is your home is going to enhance your time living in the space and not be a flashy new device that takes up more time and attention than it deserves.

To try it out for yourself, at deal pricing, tap the button below. Remember, while this offer is in affect, the Google Nest Thermostat will cost $87 instead of the usual $130. That saves you $43 now. The energy-saving properties of the thermostat will have to help you find the rest of the money, though!

