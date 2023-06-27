SimpliSafe offers several home security packages, but they’re all powered by the versatile Base Station. This serves as the brains of the operation, interacting with the rest of your setup to let you know when an alarm is tripped.

However, every so often you might run into issues with your Base Station and need to reset it. Here’s a look at not only how to reset your SimpliSafe Base Station, but also reasons why you should perform the operation.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need SimpliSafe Base Station

SimpliSafe Key Pad (or smartphone app)

Philips-head screwdriver

How to reset the SimpliSafe Base Station.

Before you try to reset your Base Station, make sure you’ve disarmed and powered down the unit. To disarm the unit, you can use either your keypad or smartphone app. Then, unplug the power adapter to shut it down. With those steps out of the way, here’s how to reset your SimpliSafe Base Station:

Step 1: Remove the battery cover from the bottom of the device. This will require a Philips-head screwdriver.

Step 2: Remove the batteries.

Step 3: Wait for at least 15 seconds, then replace the batteries.

Step 4: Replace the battery cover and secure it with your screwdriver.

Step 5: Reconnect the power adapter to the Base Station.

Step 6: The unit will now go through a reset phase that can take up to two minutes.

Step 7: Wrap up the reset by testing your Base Station by using the Home and Away buttons.

Step 8: If the “No Link to Dispatcher” message has disappeared, the reset was successful.

Step 9: If you’re still having issues, you’ll need to reach out to customer support.

When should you reset the SimpliSafe Base Station?

The main reason you’ll need to reset your SimpliSafe Base Station is if it stops communicating with the rest of your SimpliSafe setup. Performing a reset often fixes the hiccup, returning your system to working order.

If performing a reset doesn’t work, you might need to update the cellular module inside your Base Station. This is often the case for older units sold prior to December 2019 – check out the official SimpliSafe Support website for more details.

You could also try moving your Base Station closer to the rest of your system, as extreme distances might cause errors to pop up that a simple reset won’t resolve. But between resetting your Base Station, upgrading your cellular module, and repositioning your system, there’s a good chance you can get things working without a call to Customer Support.

Editors' Recommendations