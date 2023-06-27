 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to reset the SimpliSafe Base Station

Jon Bitner
By

SimpliSafe offers several home security packages, but they’re all powered by the versatile Base Station. This serves as the brains of the operation, interacting with the rest of your setup to let you know when an alarm is tripped.

However, every so often you might run into issues with your Base Station and need to reset it. Here’s a look at not only how to reset your SimpliSafe Base Station, but also reasons why you should perform the operation.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • SimpliSafe Base Station

  • SimpliSafe Key Pad (or smartphone app)

  • Philips-head screwdriver

simplisafe home security system deals the foundation 4 piece by

How to reset the SimpliSafe Base Station.

Before you try to reset your Base Station, make sure you’ve disarmed and powered down the unit. To disarm the unit, you can use either your keypad or smartphone app. Then, unplug the power adapter to shut it down. With those steps out of the way, here’s how to reset your SimpliSafe Base Station:

Step 1: Remove the battery cover from the bottom of the device. This will require a Philips-head screwdriver.

Step 2: Remove the batteries.

Related

Step 3: Wait for at least 15 seconds, then replace the batteries.

Step 4: Replace the battery cover and secure it with your screwdriver.

Step 5: Reconnect the power adapter to the Base Station.

Step 6: The unit will now go through a reset phase that can take up to two minutes.

Step 7: Wrap up the reset by testing your Base Station by using the Home and Away buttons.

Step 8: If the “No Link to Dispatcher” message has disappeared, the reset was successful.

Step 9: If you’re still having issues, you’ll need to reach out to customer support.

When should you reset the SimpliSafe Base Station?

The main reason you’ll need to reset your SimpliSafe Base Station is if it stops communicating with the rest of your SimpliSafe setup. Performing a reset often fixes the hiccup, returning your system to working order.

If performing a reset doesn’t work, you might need to update the cellular module inside your Base Station. This is often the case for older units sold prior to December 2019 – check out the official SimpliSafe Support website for more details.

You could also try moving your Base Station closer to the rest of your system, as extreme distances might cause errors to pop up that a simple reset won’t resolve. But between resetting your Base Station, upgrading your cellular module, and repositioning your system, there’s a good chance you can get things working without a call to Customer Support.

Editors' Recommendations

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The best outdoor security cameras for 2023
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Professional security systems are a great way to keep your home secure. However, they often come with hefty monthly fees, which make them less than appealing for shoppers on a budget. Thankfully, today’s market is flooded with standalone outdoor security cameras that give you an affordable, alternative way to keep tabs on your home.

Many of these outdoor security cameras can be combined with other smart home products to offer protection that’s remarkably similar to that of a professionally installed system. In fact, the best outdoor security cameras will give you motion alerts, come with built-in floodlights, sync with your smart home, have robust weatherproofing, and may even include a siren to deter unwanted guests.

Read more
The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is a premium outdoor camera with tons of AI features
The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro installed on a wall.

The Wyze catalog is already loaded with popular outdoor (and indoor) cameras, and the newly announced Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is looking to give shoppers another affordable option to consider. Offering a 2.5K resolution, 180-degree coverage, and the ability to use onboard AI to trigger motion alerts and activate the floodlight, there are tons of useful features packed into this $150 smart home gadget.

Alongside its premium filming resolution and impressive 180-degree field-of-view, the Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro also lets you enable a voice-deterrence system, which will automatically play a voice prompt telling intruders they’re being recorded. And if that’s not enough, the 105-decibel siren should scare away any would-be burglars (or dangerous wildlife).

Read more
Google Nest security cameras just had their prices slashed
A hand adjusting the Google Nest Cam (battery).

With Google's Nest Secure set to say the long goodbye next year, some Google fans might be wondering what to get instead. Even smarter Google fans are wondering what to get that's on sale. If you're among these brilliant ranks, this is the article for you. This weekend we've seen the start of sales on the 2nd Gen Wired Google Nest Security Cam and the 2nd Gen Google Nest Cam Indoor / Outdoor battery version, all around 20% off or more. It's a great chance to beef up your home security camera system without slicing into your wallet too much.
Google Nest Cam 2 (Wired) — $80, was 100

Why Buy

Read more