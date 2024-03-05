 Skip to main content
How to set up a pre-owned Echo Show smart display

Jon Bitner
By

If you've been gifted someone's old Echo Show device or purchased a preowned one off the web, there's a chance that your device is still home to its previous owner's personal data. In a perfect world, the old owner would have wiped their info before passing it along to you – but if that didn't happen, or if you just want to ensure you're working with a clean device, there's an easy way to perform the reset yourself.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Echo Show

Here's how to set up a preowned Echo Show smart display, including how to perform a factory reset and get the device running like it's brand new. Keep in mind that the process might vary slightly depending on whether you're using an Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10, or Echo Show 15, but the general steps are largely the same.

The Echo Show 10 on a kitchen counter.
Amazon

How to set up a preowned Echo Show

It only takes a few extra steps to ensure you're working with a clean Echo Show, so if you purchased a preowned unit, it's worth your time to follow the procedure laid out below.

Step 1: Plug in your preowned Echo Show.

Step 2: Let the screen turn on. This could take a few seconds.

Step 3: With the screen on, press and hold the Mute button and Volume Down button for around 15 seconds. You'll eventually see the Amazon logo flash on the screen.

Step 4: Release the buttons, and the Echo Show will start performing its factory reset.

Step 5: Pick your language, connect to Wi-Fi, log in to your Amazon account, and follow the rest of the prompts.

Step 6: Once these setup steps are done, you'll be greeted by your standard Echo Show home screen. From here, you'll be able to connect other smart home devices or update your system as needed.

Step 7: That's all there is to it! Your preowned Echo Show is officially cleared of its previous owner's settings and is now running with just your settings. If you ever plan to get rid of the device, you can follow the same steps to remove your personal data. You should also consider deregistering it from your Amazon account.

Topics
