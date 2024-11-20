Amazon just launched its largest Echo Show yet

Amazon has just unveiled its largest Echo Show yet, sporting a 21-inch display. It’also upgraded the existing Echo Show 15, which up until now had the largest display in the company’s expanding lineup of smart displays.

The new Echo Show 21 (below) and the refreshed Echo Show 15, announced by Amazon on Wednesday, offer the best audio yet of any of its Alexa-enabled smart displays, with room adaption technology and double the bass.

Anyone using the Echo Show 15 or Echo Show 21 for video calls will be pleased to learn that the auto-framing feature has also been improved, with more than double the field of view and 65% more zoom than the first-generation Echo Show 15. This helps ensure that you’ll always be in the frame while moving about the room, chatting to friends or family. The audio should be even clearer, too, as Amazon has added noise-reduction technology to video calls to isolate the speaker’s voice and block out background noise.

Both the Echo Show 15 and and Echo Show 21 have a built-in smart home hub, so they’re compatible with Matter and can directly connect with Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee devices, Amazon told Digital Trends by email. They can also control a range of devices locally, such as lights, switches, and plugs, for even faster device response time. And these are the first Echo smart displays to offer Wi-Fi 6E, which should result in smoother streaming experiences for Fire TV and audio content.

Amazon launched the first Echo Show in 2017 as an evolution of its Echo smart speaker technology that brought a visual element to voice interactions. Powered by Alexa, the Echo Show can respond to voice commands to carry out tasks like answering your questions, setting reminders and timers, getting news updates, and so on.

The touchscreen provides visual information to complement voice responses, allowing users to see the latest news, weather forecasts, and more. Video Calling is also part of the package, along with Smart Home control of devices such as lights, thermostats, and security cameras.

As you’d expect, you can also stream content like video, music, audiobooks, and podcasts, and use Echo Show as a digital photo frame — a feature that will look even more impressive on the Echo Show 21 with its larger display.

The updated Echo Show 15 costs $300 — marking a $50 increase to its launch price in 2021 — while the Echo Show 21 retails for $400. Both devices are available now and ship with an Alexa Voice Remote and wall-mounting equipment. Additional customization options include light brown or white frame accessories that snap around the edges ($35 for the Echo Show 15 and $40 for the Echo Show 21), and a premium counter stand for $100.