 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to use the Privacy Shield on Arlo cameras

Jon Bitner
By

Many Arlo cameras are equipped with built-in privacy shutters, including the new Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (Gen 2). Officially known as a Privacy Shield, this can be activated to physically block the lens of your security camera – ensuring no prying eyes gain a view of your home. But how do you use the Privacy Shield on Arlo cameras? And can it be controlled remotely through the Arlo smartphone app?

Here's a closer look at how the feature works.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Arlo camera

  • Arlo smartphone app

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (Gen 2) with the Privacy Shield enabled.
Arlo

How to use the Privacy Shield on Arlo cameras

The Arlo Privacy Shield can only be activated through the smartphone app. In other words, there's no physical button on the camera that allows you to block its lens. While some might lament the design choice, this is a safety precaution to prevent intruders or strangers from turning the camera off without your permission.

With your Arlo app in hand, here's how to use the Privacy Shield.

Step 1: Go to the Dashboard.

Step 2: To enable the Privacy Shield, select Standby. By default, the Standby mode is designed to pull up the Privacy Shield. For some products, Arm Home will also pull up the Privacy Shield.

Related

Step 3: To disable the Privacy Shield, select Arm Away.

Step 4: If your camera is connected to a base station, arming or disarming your entire system will perform the same actions as above. If you'd like to just control the camera, you'll need to connect your device directly to your Wi-Fi router and bypass the base station.

Step 5: You can also navigate to the Devices tab and enter a live feed of your property. This will automatically deactivate the Privacy Shield.

Keep in mind that these steps may vary slightly depending on which version of the Arlo app you're running, but the key is to remember that disarming your system will enable the Privacy Shield and arming your system will disable the Privacy Shield. Also, note that the camera makes an audible clicking sound when activating or deactivating (which can disturb sleeping dogs or children).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Arlo enhances home security offerings with new Arlo Total Security plans
The Arlo Total Security package on a blue background.

Arlo is expanding its home security offerings with the new Arlo Total Security subscriptions. These plans start at $10 per month and provide members with not just professional monitoring services, but also all the hardware they need to secure their property.

Not to be confused with the existing Arlo Secure lineup, Arlo Total Security plans are an entirely new set of monthly subscriptions. There are three tiers to choose from, though all include professional monitoring, hardware (such as sensors and cameras), and free shipping. The cheapest tier is Starter at $10 per month, featuring a security keypad, All-In-One Sensor, and Yard Sign. The Advanced with Video plan is the most expensive at $50 per month and is loaded with cameras and sensors.

Read more
Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 installed near a door.

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen is one of the newest additions to the Arlo roster. Available in two different formats (2K and HD), it's a versatile video doorbell that clocks in well below $150 regardless of which you opt for. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, meanwhile, is a premium product that carries a hefty price tag.

But does it justify the price tag? Or are you better off with the cheaper Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen? Here's a closer look at the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd Gen to help you figure out which one is better for your smart home.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more
Best Arlo Black Friday deals: Save on security cameras and bundles
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

With the arrival of this year's Black Friday deals, those who want to provide extra protection for their loved ones may want to check out the available security camera deals. Arlo is one of the most trusted brands for security cameras with products like the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Essential Indoor Cam, so you can be sure that there will be a lot of demand for its devices. Retailers will be trying to keep up with shoppers as they roll out discounts for individual cameras and bundles of Arlo security cameras, and to help you out, we've rounded up the top offers that you can shop right now.
Best Arlo bundle Black Friday deals

If you want multiple security cameras in one package, or a complete bundle with accessories such as wall mounts and extra batteries, you should be on the lookout for Arlo bundles. These packages are for those who wish to add surveillance to several areas around the house, and with Arlo, setting up the entire system will be very easy. You'll enjoy big savings if you buy bundles instead of individual security cameras, and for Black Friday, the prices are even lower from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Read more