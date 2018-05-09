The Instant Pot is on sale at crazy prices for Mother’s Day

Share

We definitely dig the Instant Pot here at Digital Trends, and for good reason: from the Instant Pot Duo to the super-popular Instant Pot Ultra to the upcoming Instant Pot Max, these 10-in-1 pressure cookers are wildly diverse in their applications, serving as a steamer, rice cooker, yogurt maker, wine maker, and other ideas we probably haven’t even dug up yet.

You love your mom, don’t you? The good news is that the kitchen appliance industry has jumped on Mother’s Day with gusto this year and is offering the Instant Pot at crazy prices today. So come on down. Your mother might even make your favorite pot roast to say thank you.

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra normally retails for a cool $150 or so, but Amazon has it listed today for a mere $100 — that’s 33 percent off the regular price. It’s also available equally cheap at Sur La Table if you’re not into that whole Amazon Prime free shipping, take-over-the-world thing. Oh, wait, you can get free shipping at Sur La Table, too, by entering the code FREESHIP at takeout. Cool beans.

The three-quart Instant Pot Duo is also running at $100 if you’re not a big-batch kind of person, while the six-quart model is still pretty reasonable at $130. For those with truly big appetites, the massive eight-quart Instant Pot Ultra is still available at $180 in case you have some kind of personal army to feed.

There’s no denying that the price on this Instant Pot Ultra is a steal, especially since the company has added new features like an altitude adjuster, a steam release reset button, and a cooking display. Long advertised as “the next generation in kitchen appliances,” the Instant Pot Ultra is powered via an embedded microprocessor that monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration based on custom programming by the user.

All the components that come in contact with food are food grade 304 stainless steel, including a serving spoon, soup spoon, steam rack, and measuring cup. If all that’s not enough, you even add some clever accessories to make the most of your Instant Pot.

Not sure where to start with your fancy new Instant Pot? Digital Trends is here to help you out. Check out our guide to Everything You Need to Know about the Instant Pot for starters. Once you have your feet under you, you can dig into our post “Got an Instant Pot? Here’s How to Use It,” followed by our 10 Instant Pot Tips and Tricks, followed by The Best Instant Pot Recipes You Need to Try, finishing up with out step-by-step guide to Cleaning Your Instant Pot Effectively. You can also look forward to a bright cooking future with our preview of the Instant Pot Max.

