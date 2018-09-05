Digital Trends
Smart Home

iRobot’s new i7+ Roomba empties itself so you don’t have to

Kim Wetzel
By

By far, the worst thing about vacuuming is having to empty the collected debris from the dust bin.

Even if you do manage to pop the chamber open without kicking up a dust cloud, making sure it gets into the garbage can is a challenge in itself. While the blob of dirt and hair rolls out of the bin, there’s also a good chance you’re going to get some of it on the floor, your clothes, or yours hands. All the while, you’re holding your breath so you don’t accidentally inhale a nasty dust cloud.

The company iRobot, maker of Roomba vacuums, has drummed up a solution that means you won’t have to touch or inhale that dusty ball of dirt ever again. The new i7+ Roomba, available September 12 on irobot.com, features a cleaning base station that sucks the dirt out of the vacuum and puts it into a bag, making the cleaning process almost completely hands-free.

irobot roomba i7 charcoal photo insitu edgesweeping wood crumbs

“[We are] addressing a long-standing customer call by giving Roomba the ability to empty its own bin after each cleaning,” said Christian Cerda, COO of iRobot. “This enhances the customer experience by eliminating the dusty and dirty mess often associated with emptying vacuum canisters.”

Think of the cleaning base as a vacuum for your vacuum. Once the vacuum connects to the station (which looks a little like a short, narrow water tower), the debris is sucked from the vacuum through a long tube. It goes into a bag located inside the base station, which can hold up to 30 full bins. An indicator light on the device and in the corresponding app tells you when the base station is full, so you can remove the bag of debris, throw it away, and replace it with a fresh bag. You don’t even have to wash your hands afterward if you don’t want to.

“We really feel like we’ve nailed it on this one,” James Baussmann, North American public relations manager for iRobot, told Digital Trends. “The user won’t have to interact with the vacuum for weeks or months at a time.”

In addition to the cleaning station, iRobot has added other functions to the i7+. A smart mapping feature means that the device can store up to 10 floor plans and room names in order to customize cleaning jobs. That means you can carry the device upstairs or even take it to another home to clean without losing saved mapping data from your existing floor plan.

“Once you’ve done two or three jobs, you’ll get a progress report as it’s working toward a smart map,” Sarah Wang, product manager for iRobot, told Digital Trends.

The device integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can just say “Alexa, ask Roomba to clean my kitchen,” and off it goes.

The i7+ will cost quite a bit, with the vacuum and Clean Base coming in at $949. You can buy the vacuum without the Clean Base for $699, but if you choose to buy the Clean Base later, it’ll cost you $299, so you’ll save $50 by buying both together. At this time, the Clean Base station only works with the i7 model and none of the other Roombas, Baussmann said.

The i7+ is one of two vacuums iRobot is launching. The Roomba e5 robot vacuum, also available September 12, starts at $449, and provides a lower-cost option for those who don’t want to drop almost $1,000 on a robovac. The Roomba features a three-stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes for different surfaces. It also has an app and features integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XS: News, rumors, specs, and more
line things news ifa 2018
Mobile

Use your messaging app to control your smart home with Line Things

Controlling your smart home usually means a multitude of apps and different notifications. Messaging app Line wants to bring all this under its control, making life easier and more familiar, with Line Things.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best baby monitors nanit monitor header
Smart Home

Never miss a precious moment with these great baby monitors

We've come a long way since the first baby monitors. Today's devices can deliver 24/7 video, play music, connect to your smartphone, and even track your child's sleep patterns. These are our favorites.
Posted By Gia Liu
tado v3 ifa 2018 plus smart thermostat
Smart Home

Tado’s new app provides advice, as well as energy-saving thermostat controls

Looking for help keeping your home comfortable? At IFA 2018 in Berlin, Tado introduced a revamped lineup and a redesigned app that not only controls settings but offers advice on how best to improve the comfort of your home climate.
Posted By Denny Arar
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart device and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and where this new trend is headed in the future.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
samsung bixby voice assistant third party apps 33691992426 b169f884f3 k
Smart Home

Samsung is beefing up Bixby by opening it up to third-party apps

Samsung is improving its voice assistant Bixby by introducing support for third-party developers to create apps using the A.I. assistant. Samsung will soon release developer kits that will allow Bixby to be integrated into other services.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker blankets your home in Wi-Fi and sound

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 review
Product Review

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 lets you come home to vacuumed or mopped floors

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 is a vacuum-mop robot hybrid. With an impressive amount of attachments for a robot, it’s a versatile way to keep your floors cleaner.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
amazon best buy smart tv tech deals fire with 4k ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa is learning how to recognize silly questions and strange wording

Alexa has always been good at recognizing vocal input, but recent improvements to its natural language processing have yielded better accuracy and fewer misunderstandings when questions are asked.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s third checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon has opened its third checkout-less store in Seattle. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Trevor Mogg
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
how to set up an amazon alexa voice profile echo show header 720x720
Smart Home

The Amazon Echo Show is a no-show in some stores. Is a new version coming?

The disappearance of the Amazon Echo Show from British stores suggests more than shipping delays. A long-running discount on the device and competition suggest a new Echo Show may be on the way.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cast-iron skillet
Smart Home

How to clean a cast-iron skillet and prevent rust

Cast-iron is durable, versatile, and so many cooks love cast-iron skillets. However, if you're not careful, your cast-iron pan can rust. This guide explains how to clean and care for your cast-iron pan to keep it seasoned and avoid rust.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Bonaverde Berlin Brewing System water tank 2
Smart Home

Bonaverde’s all-in-one coffee maker can now roast, grind, and brew any bean

The Bonaverde coffee machine takes raw, green coffee beans straight from a farmer, then roasts, grinds and brews them all in one machine for the freshest possible cup of coffee. Now, the machine has been upgraded to accept any coffee bean.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Jenny McGrath
sage smart glass electrochromic alexa 11
Smart Home

Chances of your Amazon Alexa being hacked are slim, says former hacker

Events surrounding the Amazon Alexa have raised security concerns, but according to a former NSA hacker, users can relax. The smart speaker is an unlikely target for most hackers.
Posted By Patrick Hearn