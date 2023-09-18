 Skip to main content
Over 140 microwaves discounted in Best Buy’s latest sale

Panasonic microwave that works with Alexa.
Often a great place for microwave deals, Best Buy is excelling itself right now with over 140 microwaves currently discounted on its site. If you’re looking to buy your very first microwave or upgrade an existing one, there’ll be something here for you with microwaves available from just $60. We suggest clicking the button below to see the full microwave sale going on, but if you’re looking for some recommendations, read on while we take you through our highlights.

What to buy in the Best Buy microwave sale

Offering many different brands that include some of the best microwaves, there’s a lot to take in as part of the Best Buy microwave sale. One option that’s great for anyone on a budget is the . It’s usually priced at $90 but is currently down to $70 for a limited time. It offers 900W of power for typical microwave cooking with its compact size generally best for leftovers and treats. It has a turntable to ensure even heating while the controls have a variety of different cooking programs to fit all your needs. A LED display helps you understand what’s going on while there’s also a child safety lockout feature too.

If you want a much more high-end microwave, we recommend the . Usually priced at $460, it’s down to $350 at the moment so you save $110. It has a sleek design with a WideView window for easy spotting of your food. Sensor cooking means that it can detect humidity and determine when food is cooked, automatically switching off before the food can be overcooked. A string of auto cook settings enables you to easily pick out defrost settings, soften, melt, and other options. There’s also LG ThinQ’s Scan-to-Cook feature where you simply scan the barcode and the microwave works out how to cook the meal.

For something more mid-range, try the . Down to $260 from $345, you save $85 and gain a feature-packed microwave. Its large capacity is great for a family while there’s sensor cook technology that automatically adjusts the cooking time for the best results. 12 preset cooking options are available while there are 10 power levels and a clear LED screen to help you understand how much of the 1000W of power you’re using.

Whatever you plan on buying from the Best Buy microwave sale, be sure to check out what’s around. With dozens of microwaves to choose from, we’ve merely scratched the surface here. Click the link below to see just what’s out there and if there’s a better fit for your needs.

