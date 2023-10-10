 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day standing desk deals happening now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Standing desks will prevent the negative effects of too much sitting, including lower back problems, increased risk of diabetes and heart disease, and reduced metabolism. If you’re thinking about getting one, you may want to take advantage of the savings being offered in the returning Prime Day deals — not just from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from other retailers who want to participating in the online shopping frenzy. If you’re not sure where to start, read on for recommendations on our favorite standing desk deals.

Furmax standing desk — $130, was $250

The Furmax electric height adjustable standing desk in a room.
Furmax

This electric height-adjustable standing desk from Furmax offers easy controls through buttons for raising or lowering, and it also comes with two memory keys so it can remember your preferred heights. The motor system also includes a child safety lock features to prevent any accidents with kids, and an anti-collusion function that will stop movement when the desk hits something while being raised or lowered. The desktop’s size is at 55 inches by 24 inches, which should be large enough for your computer and other necessary items.

Flexispot standing desk (48 x 24) — $140, was $250

The 48 x 24 Flexispot standing desk.
Flexispot

The Flexispot standing desk with a desktop space of 48 inches by 24 inches offers enough space for two monitors and a laptop, and even more as it will be able to support weight of up to 132 pounds with its industrial-grade steel frame. Adjusting its height between 28.6 inches and 46.3 inches is easy with its two-button controller, and there will be minimal noise during height adjustments.

Flexispot standing desk (48 x 30) — $180, was $300

A white FlexiSpot Home Office Electric Height Adjustable Desk in an office.
Flexispot

If you want more desktop space from your Flexispot standing desk, this version offers 48 inches by 30 inches, and a slightly wider height range of 28 inches to 47.6 inches. It also comes with an industrial-grade steel frame with a weight capacity of up to 187 pounds, so there will be no problem supporting your computer, monitors, and other devices and items that you need while you work.

Vivo standing desk — $220, was $250

The Vivo standing desk with a chair.
Vivo

The Vivo standing desk offers wide desktop space at 60 inches by 24 inches, for a large surface to fit your choice of computer and monitor setup. You have the option of setting it as low as 29.3 inches to as high as 48.5 inches, using a push-button controller that also comes with four memory presets to save your preferred heights. The standing desk can support weights o fup to 176 pounds, and its one-piece solid top has no seam breaks for a completely smooth finish.

Insignia standing desk — $300, was $370

A laptop on the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk.
Insignia

The Insignia standing desk goes from as low as 28.7 inches to as high as 48.4 inches, using an electric switch for easy adjustments. There’s a memory function that can remember up to four height positions, while anti-collision technology automatically reserves its movement when it hits an obstacle. You’ve got plenty of space on a desktop that measures 55.1 inches by 27.6 inches, and its sturdy design won’t have any problem holding total weights of up to 110 pounds.

