 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ring sale: Save on Ring doorbells and home security cameras today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera on an outdoor wall.
Ring

Amazon has a huge sale on all things Ring with some fantastic Ring doorbell deals in particular, along with price cuts on cameras, both indoors and outdoors. If you’re keen to make your home smarter and safer for less, you really need to hit the button below to see just what’s out there. However, if you don’t know where to start, allow us to guide you through a few of our favorite deals below.

What to shop for in the Ring sale

Responsible for many of the best video doorbells, a great starting point is to simply buy the which is currently 40% off and down to $60. The Ring Video Doorbell is easy to install and offers 1080p HD video along with the ability to hear and speak to anyone as well as see them. You can receive notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensor with a Ring Protect plan allowing you to record all your videos too. It has improved motion detection over previous models as well as crisper night vision, privacy zones, and audio privacy.

For anyone seeking one of the best indoor security cameras, check out the which is down to $40 from $60. It offers color night vision and 1080p HD video so you can keep an eye on things inside while there’s two-way audio, video previews, and real-time alerts any time motion is detected.

Related

If you want one of the best home security cameras for outside, check out the for $70 instead of $100. It’s a weather-resistant outdoor camera that is battery-powered. It has color night vision and a live view any time you need to check what’s going on. There’s two-way talk functionality along with motion alerts so it’s perfect for talking to delivery people as well as unexpected visitors.

There are plenty of different Ring devices in the sale going on at Amazon right now. We’ve picked out a few of the best examples but if you want to check out things for yourself, just click the button below to see what’s there for yourself. You’re sure to be able to save significantly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best smart lock deals: Save on Yale, Wyze, August, and more
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

If you're thinking of ways on improving your home's security system, you should think about taking advantage of smart lock deals. These devices some in all shapes and sizes, offering features such as unlocking doors using passcodes or your smartphone, granting temporary access to visitors, and real-time alerts when they're locked and unlocked. There's an overwhelming number of smart locks on sale though, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've rounded up our favorite bargains below featuring trustworthy brands like Google's Nest, Yale, Wyze, and August. There's no telling how much time is remaining on these offers, so if you see something that you like, you shouldn't hesitate with your purchase to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.
Wyze Smart Lock -- $84, was $130

For an affordable option, go for the Wyze Smart Lock. With the included Wyze Gateway, the Wyze Smart Lock connects to your home's Wi-Fi network so you can lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. You'll also be able to share access to your home, see a history of when the smart lock was locked and unlocked, and enable auto-lock and auto-unlock through the app. You can also activate keyless door entry, with the Wyze Smart Lock unlocking when you're near and locking behind you once the door is closed.

Read more
Best Eight Sleep deals: Save on the smart mattress cooling system
The https://www.eightsleep.com/product/pod/.

We’re big fans of the Eight Sleep Pod and right now, you can save big on the technology that ensures a cooler and more satisfying night’s sleep. Eight Sleep has a big New Year’s sale going on with up to $150 off The Pod. If you’re looking to enhance your sleep experience with one of the best smart mattresses, take a look below at everything we have to say about it. In all cases, you can also get $100 off Eight Sleep’s 5-layer mattress if you buy it at the same time.
Eight Sleep Pod 2 Cover -- $1,845, was $1,895
The Eight Sleep Pod 2 Cover fits a 10-11-inch mattress. It’s designed to dynamically heat and cool you throughout the night so you sleep better. It can go as cold as 55F or as warm as 110F depending on your needs. Even better, you can set what time you go to bed meaning the mattress is ready for you to hit the hay. You can also choose a wakeup time meaning it’ll gently wake you up through vibrations. It's a great way of keeping an eye on how well you're sleeping while also helping you sleep better.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover -- $2,145, was $2,195
The latest Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover supports 5GHz if you have a new router while it also has all the cooling and heating functions that the cheaper Eight Sleep Pod 2 provides. It’s also capable of tracking things like how well you sleep, as well as your heart rate variability and other health statistics as you'd expect. You can do so through using the intuitive app which makes it as simple to use as anything else in your life. Combine it with the Pod 3 mattress and you get MaxChill for ultimate heat dissipation.

Read more
Herman Miller New Year Sale: 20% off ergonomic office chairs
Herman Miller Sayl

If you’ve recently landed yourself one of the best laptops or one of the best desktop computers you may find yourself in need of a way to get comfortable in front of it. Herman Miller makes premium office furniture, and right now it’s having a New Year Sale that sees dozens of office chairs discounted. In fact, this Herman Miller New Year Sale has some of the best office chair deals you’ll find right now. Everything is 20% off in this sale and Herman Miller is including free shipping with all purchases.

Why you should shop the Herman Miller New Year Sale
Herman Miller has long been known for making premium office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings. Its office chair lineup is known for its unique designs and ergonomic functionality. This sale sees every chair in Herman Miller’s lineup marked down 20%, and one of our favorites is the Embody Chair. We consider it one of the best ergonomic office chairs and it’s

Read more