Amazon has a huge sale on all things Ring with some fantastic Ring doorbell deals in particular, along with price cuts on cameras, both indoors and outdoors. If you’re keen to make your home smarter and safer for less, you really need to hit the button below to see just what’s out there. However, if you don’t know where to start, allow us to guide you through a few of our favorite deals below.

What to shop for in the Ring sale

Responsible for many of the best video doorbells, a great starting point is to simply buy the which is currently 40% off and down to $60. The Ring Video Doorbell is easy to install and offers 1080p HD video along with the ability to hear and speak to anyone as well as see them. You can receive notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensor with a Ring Protect plan allowing you to record all your videos too. It has improved motion detection over previous models as well as crisper night vision, privacy zones, and audio privacy.

For anyone seeking one of the best indoor security cameras, check out the which is down to $40 from $60. It offers color night vision and 1080p HD video so you can keep an eye on things inside while there’s two-way audio, video previews, and real-time alerts any time motion is detected.

If you want one of the best home security cameras for outside, check out the for $70 instead of $100. It’s a weather-resistant outdoor camera that is battery-powered. It has color night vision and a live view any time you need to check what’s going on. There’s two-way talk functionality along with motion alerts so it’s perfect for talking to delivery people as well as unexpected visitors.

There are plenty of different Ring devices in the sale going on at Amazon right now. We’ve picked out a few of the best examples but if you want to check out things for yourself, just click the button below to see what’s there for yourself. You’re sure to be able to save significantly.

