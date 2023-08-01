Best Buy just slashed the price of the Ring Video Doorbell to $55

In addition to installing home security cameras, you can protect your family by equipping your front door with a second-generation Ring Video Doorbell. The device, originally $100, is on sale from Best Buy with a $45 discount that nearly halves it price to just $55. It’s a sound investment for your peace of mind, but if you want to get the video doorbell for this cheap, you’re going to have to act fast. We’re not sure when the bargain will end, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is in our list of the best video doorbells as the top entry-level choice because it’s affordable but packed with security features. After a quick and easy installation process, you’ll be able to see through its camera through the Ring app, receive alerts whenever it detects someone outside your front door, and talk to them with two-way audio. It’s a major upgrade to the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell, according to our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, with an upgraded camera resolution to 1080p from 720p, motion zones that are easier to customize, improved night vision functions, and a noise-canceling microphone for clearer conversations with visitors and delivery people.

With support for Amazon’s Alexa, you can access the Ring Video Doorbell’s camera or audio through a smart display or smart speaker that’s powered by the digital assistant. If you sign up for a Ring Protect subscription, you’ll be able to store the video doorbell’s recorded footage on the cloud for 60 days, as well as gain the ability to save and share the videos.

If you’re interested in Ring Video Doorbell deals as an extra layer of protection for your family, you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer. From the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell’s original price of $100, it’s down to a more affordable $55. There’s no telling when its price will return to normal, so if you don’t want to miss out on getting the Ring Video Doorbell with savings of $45, you should stop hesitating — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations