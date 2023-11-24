The current Black Friday deals have a lot of savings to offer, and some of the best Black Friday washer & dryer bundle deals are hard to pass up if you’re looking to add to your smart home. But a washer and dryer bundle isn’t always the best option for everyone, as many people may simply be looking for a washer or a dryer. Samsung’s Black Friday sale sees a lot of washer and dryer models discounted individually, with prices starting as low as $579 and savings of more than $550 available on individual appliances.

Why you should shop the Samsung Black Friday washer and dryer sale

If you’re in the market for a new washer, Samsung is a great brand to consider, as it regular places models among the best washing machines. Savings are at the forefront in this Samsung Black Friday sale, with a popular washer like the Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cubic feet washer . This washer regularly costs $1,549, and it has an ultra-large capacity and AI OptiWash technology to bring some smarts to the washing process. The Samsung 5.0-cubic feet front-load smart washer offers a savings of $400, as it’s from its $1,199 regular price, and the similarly-designed 4.5-cubic feet washer is from its regular price of $1,049.

If a dryer is what brings you to Samsung’s Black Friday sale, you can shop knowing Samsung regularly places models among the best dryers as well. It has side-by-side and stackable dryers available at a discount, and savings as high as $551, which you can land with the Samsung Bespoke 7.6-cubic feet dryer with AI smart features. This dryer is from its regular price of $1,549. Also seeing a large discount is the 7.5-cubic feet dryer with Steam Sanitize+ technology. It’s from its regular price of $1,149, which is a $500 savings. Additionally, a great budget dryer is made even more affordable in this Black Friday sale, as the no-fuss Samsung 7.2-cubic feet dryer is and offers $350 in savings.

Whether you are looking for a washer all on its own or a dryer the same way, you’ll want to get your eyes on what’s available in this Samsung Black Friday washer and dryer sale. It’s a great opportunity to upgrade or add something new before something old breaks down.

