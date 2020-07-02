Since 2015, scoring tickets to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved Broadway musical Hamilton has been just short of impossible. Luckily, you will soon be able to stream the full musical online from the comfort of your own home. The upcoming film — which is set to release online July 3 — is a live stage production recording of the original musical. The iconic show was written by and stars Miranda as one of our country’s founding fathers: Alexander Hamilton. The story tracks Hamilton’s life and political career, with the catchy songs inspired by hip hop, R&B, pop, and soul music. The must-watch musical has morphed into a modern-day cult classic that you won’t want to miss, so here’s how to watch Hamilton online when it debuts.

Directed By: Thomas Kail

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs

Runtime: 160 minutes

How to watch Hamilton online in the U.S.

The hit musical will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 3. Unfortunately, the streaming service is not currently offering a free trial upon signing up for an account. Instead, to gain access to Hamilton and other popular titles in the streaming library, you’ll have to create an account and pay $7 for the monthly subscription plan. Alternatively, if you know that you want to invest in the platform long-term, you could make a one-time payment for the annual subscription plan, which amounts to $70 per year. In either case, once you sign up for an account, Hamilton will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting July 3.

Hamilton sparked quite the bidding war among major Hollywood studios before Walt Disney Studios inevitably won the distribution rights for $75 million. Initially, the film version of the musical was intended to be released theatrically on October 15, 2021. However, with the COVID-19 global pandemic still surging across the U.S., Disney and Miranda decided to move the premiere up to July 3 and shift its release onto Disney+’s digital platform.

The film is comprised of three separate performances of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in June 2016 and includes almost all of the original Broadway cast members. Although it won’t be as magical as seeing the coveted musical live on stage, when Hamilton finally drops on Disney+ on July 3, there will surely be a flock of viewers ready to hit play (and replay) on the movie for many months to come.

