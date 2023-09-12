One of the best tablet deals at the moment is thanks to Amazon offering a big discount on its latest Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet. It’s normally priced at $230 but today, you can buy it for $190 so you save $40 off the regular price. A pretty neat discount on such a recently released tablet, let’s take a look at what else you might want to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11

In our Amazon Fire Max 11 review, we raved about how it’s a “brilliant Android tablet”. It has a great 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,000 resolution so you can see everything clearly whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game, or simply browsing the internet. Its simple design makes it very portable thanks to it weighing less than some iPads. While it doesn’t make a statement, it has quality where it counts with Amazon stating it’s three times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation).

Its powerful octa-core processor and 4GB of memory ensure you get great performance when gaming or multitasking. It also has a fantastic battery life of up to 14 hours easily rivaling the best tablets. As with other Fire tablets, it comes with lock screen ads and there’s no support for Google Play but those are small prices to pay. If either is an issue for you though, consider one of the best Android tablets instead.

For general use though, the Amazon Fire Max 11 can’t really be beaten. It’s great for streaming content thanks to its natural colors and strong blacks, even if it lacks a better refresh rate. If you want to use it for video calls, there’s an 8MP camera while you can add on an optimal keyboard case or stylus pen for a more laptop-style experience. Versatility is pretty good here.

Whatever your intentions, it’s likely the Amazon Fire Max 11 will do it for a fraction of the cost of the competition. While it might not be as powerful as iPads or similar, and there’s no Google Play support, it’s still a high-quality tablet in this price range. Normally priced at $230, it’s down to $190 for a limited time only at Amazon. Check it out now before the price increases soon.

