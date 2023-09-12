 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet just got its first proper discount

Jennifer Allen
By
The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11's Home screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One of the best tablet deals at the moment is thanks to Amazon offering a big discount on its latest Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet. It’s normally priced at $230 but today, you can buy it for $190 so you save $40 off the regular price. A pretty neat discount on such a recently released tablet, let’s take a look at what else you might want to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11

In our Amazon Fire Max 11 review, we raved about how it’s a “brilliant Android tablet”. It has a great 11-inch screen with 2,000 x 1,000 resolution so you can see everything clearly whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game, or simply browsing the internet. Its simple design makes it very portable thanks to it weighing less than some iPads. While it doesn’t make a statement, it has quality where it counts with Amazon stating it’s three times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation).

Its powerful octa-core processor and 4GB of memory ensure you get great performance when gaming or multitasking. It also has a fantastic battery life of up to 14 hours easily rivaling the best tablets. As with other Fire tablets, it comes with lock screen ads and there’s no support for Google Play but those are small prices to pay. If either is an issue for you though, consider one of the best Android tablets instead.

Related

For general use though, the Amazon Fire Max 11 can’t really be beaten. It’s great for streaming content thanks to its natural colors and strong blacks, even if it lacks a better refresh rate. If you want to use it for video calls, there’s an 8MP camera while you can add on an optimal keyboard case or stylus pen for a more laptop-style experience. Versatility is pretty good here.

Whatever your intentions, it’s likely the Amazon Fire Max 11 will do it for a fraction of the cost of the competition. While it might not be as powerful as iPads or similar, and there’s no Google Play support, it’s still a high-quality tablet in this price range. Normally priced at $230, it’s down to $190 for a limited time only at Amazon. Check it out now before the price increases soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry — Google Pixel 7 just crashed to its cheapest-ever price
Google Pixel 7 home screen with rainbow gradient wallpaper in light

While rumors swirl on the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8, Amazon has discounted the 128GB model of the Google Pixel 7 to its lowest-ever price of $449, for savings of $150 on its original price of $599. There's no information on how long it will stay this cheap though, so if you need a new smartphone right now, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately. If you delay the transaction to tomorrow, we're not sure if the deal will still be available.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 is in our roundup of the best smartphones because it offers the best value, with a 6.3-inch display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the Google Tensor G2 chip that combines with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. For cameras, the smartphone packs a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens at the back, and a 10.8MP ultrawide selfie lens at the front. It ships with Android 13, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, out of the box, and its Adaptive Battery can last more than 24 hours on a single charge, and more than 72 hours if you choose to activate the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Read more
Fitbit Sense 2 fitness-tracking smartwatch just got a big discount
The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.

If you're looking at smartwatch deals for a fitness-focused wearable device, you can't go wrong with the Fitbit Sense 2, especially since it's currently on sale from Amazon with a $70 discount that pulls its price down to just $230 from $300. There's no information on when this bargain ends though, so if you're interested, you need to hurry. Add the smartwatch to your cart and proceed with the transaction as fast as you can if you don't want to miss out on getting it at 23% off.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch
The Fitbit Sense 2 is tagged in our list of the best smartwatches as our top choice from the Fitbit brand, as it's a wearable device that will help anyone focus on their health. It packs a comprehensive suite of fitness sensors, so it can track your steps and heart rate, and it also offers a unique Body Response sensor that's designed to detect and manage stress by monitoring your ElectroDermal activity, heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature. The smartwatch can also detect atrial fibrillation though an electrocardiogram app, and it can also measure blood oxygen levels.

Read more
Amazon just knocked $100 off the iPad Mini — but there’s a catch
Person holding the iPad Mini 6 in hand.

If you've been hoping for a discount on the latest version of the Apple iPad Mini, your wait is over -- the 64GB model of the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is on sale from Amazon for $400, for savings of $99 on its original price of $499. There's a catch though -- the discount only applies to the pink version of the tablet, as the other colors are only $30 off. If you're fine with that shade, or if you're planning to throw a case on it anyway, then proceed with your purchase immediately because iPad deals almost always get sold out quickly.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini
The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini, the latest version of this variant of Apple's tablets, is in our lists of the best iPads as the best small iPad and the best tablets as the best small tablet. This makes the device the recommended choice if you want a portable tablet, as it comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that's small enough to easily carry around, but large enough to still let you enjoy watching streaming shows and playing video games. The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and while it ships with iPadOS 15, you can easily upgrade the tablet to iPadOS 16.

Read more