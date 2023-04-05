Kindle sale drops the price of four popular models

If you’ve always wanted to try owning an e-reader and growing your own collection of e-books, there’s probably no better brand to help you with that than Amazon’s Kindle. There are different models to choose from, but if you’re looking for Kindle deals to enjoy some savings with your purchases, here are our top picks. You’re going to want to hurry in choosing what to buy though, because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before these offers end.

Amazon Kindle (2022) — $80, was $100

The Amazon Kindle (2022) is the cheapest and most basic model in the retailer’s line of e-readers, but it offers all the features that will let you enjoy e-books. The device features a 6-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch, up from the previous generation’s 167 ppi, so book covers will look even better and text looks just like ink on paper. The e-reader can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and its 16GB capacity can store thousands of books in your virtual library. The Amazon Kindle (2022) is lightweight and compact, and it features a backlight that’s easy to activate when you need it.

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) — $85, was $120

The Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) will help spread your love of reading to your children, as the e-book reader features add-ons that will cater to kids. In addition to everything that’s on the Amazon Kindle (2022), the Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) also comes with a kid-friendly cover for protection against bumps and bruises, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that grants unlimited access to thousands of e-books that are handpicked for children. The e-reader also comes with the Parent Dashboard, where you can adjust age filters, add books to your child’s library, view their reading progress, and set bedtimes for each profile.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) — $100, was $140

The 2021 version of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our top choice in our search for the best Kindle, partly because of its 6.8-inch e-ink screen with a resolution of 300 ppi and slightly slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor, plus the addition of a USB-C port for charging and a capacity of 8GB. The e-reader also comes with a blue light filter for easier reading at night, an adjustable warm light that can change the shade of the display from white to amber, and waterproof capabilities so you can read while in the bathtub or beside the pool. It can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) — $140, was $190

If 8GB worth of e-books isn’t enough for you, or if you’re planning to use the e-reader with audiobooks from Amazon’s Audible service, it’s highly recommended to go for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition as it offers 32GB of storage. Additional upgrades from the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite include wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light that changes brightness depending on the lighting conditions of your surroundings.

