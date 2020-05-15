Hurry! AirPods Pro are at their cheapest-ever price at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of AirPods Pro to the lowest ever on the site. Right now, you can grab a pair of the latest Apple AirPods Pro for $235 with that price further dropping to $228 at checkout, down $22 from the usual $250. It’s one of the best early Memorial Day sales and AirPods deals out there, and the cheapest we’ve seen them at Amazon to date.

The AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds out there, and we were big fans when they launched last year. Because they’re so new, they’re rarely discounted so this is an excellent time to grab a pair.

They offer clear and engaging sound while being super comfortable at the same time. The AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation so you can lose yourself in the music or podcasts you’re listening to rather than being distracted by the sounds around you. Want to hear what’s going on? Switch over to transparency mode effortlessly for the best experience.

AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant, so they’re ideal for when you’re working out, taking a walk, or simply relaxing at home. They also provide access to Siri so you can easily manage everything on your iOS phone, Mac, or iPad through the AirPods. Setup is a breeze for Apple devices, but they also work great with Android phones and tablets, too. They’re super versatile.

Each set comes with a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. They also come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a comfier fit in your ears.

Because it’s an Apple product, the Apple AirPods Pro often commands quite a premium so it’s rare that we see any kind of discount on the device. Right now, Amazon has them for only $228 after checkout which is a great discount on the usual $250 asking price. Even at full price, they’re some of the best earbuds out there, improving on the original AirPod design in both performance and looks. The wireless charging case is a great bonus, too, as the original set required you to purchase them separately.

We don’t expect the Apple AirPods Pro to be on sale for long or for stock to last, so grab them quick if you want a bargain.

