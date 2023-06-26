 Skip to main content
Apple iPad is at its cheapest-ever price before Prime Day 2023

Amazon is currently offering some great iPad deals including being able to buy the Apple iPad (9th generation) for $250. It’s currently showing as $279, reduced from $329, but add it to your basket and it gets even cheaper with $29 off at checkout bringing it down to just $250. That’s $20 cheaper than it even managed during Black Friday although it was the same price back in March. It’s unlikely that it’ll be even cheaper during the Prime Day deals next month, although it could happen. That’s why we suggest buying it now and choosing the longest shipping method so the return window spans all of Prime Day so you can return it if it somehow gets even cheaper. All you have to do is return it in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 15 days of receipt. Want to know more about the iPad (9th generation) before you buy? Here’s what to know.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (9th generation)

The Apple iPad (9th generation) might be aging technology but thanks to Apple supporting its products for longer than most, it’s still ideal if you want one of the best tablets but need to keep costs down. It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip which remains pretty reliable thanks to the App Store offering so many thousands of apps and games. A gorgeous-looking 10.2-inch Retina display gives you plenty of room to see what you’re doing and it makes everything look great compared to other tablets in this price range.

There’s also 64GB of storage which is sufficient for most needs. Like some of the best iPads, it supports the Apple Pencil (1st generation) so you can sketch out designs on the move. There’s also Touch ID support for added security. If you want to take video calls, the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera has Center Stage support so you’re always the focus of the call even if moving around. There’s an 8MP wide back camera too for taking snaps.

An ideal tablet for anyone who still wants decent performance at a good price, the Apple iPad (9th generation) is down to $279 from $329 at Amazon. It gets even more appealing when you reach the checkout stage with an extra $29 coming off so it costs just $250. A great price for an iPad, buy it now before it sells out. Use the longest shipping method if you want to see if it gets even cheaper on Prime Day.

