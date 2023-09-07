 Skip to main content
This lingering Labor Day deal brings the iPhone 12 to $555

Aaron Mamiit
iPhone 12 in purple.
If you were planning to buy an iPhone from this year’s Labor Day sales but you missed them for any reason, don’t worry because some iPhone deals are still online. For example, the 64GB model of the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 remains available for $555 from Best Buy, for a discount of $75 on its sticker price of $630. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though — it could disappear at any moment — so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from pushing through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 isn’t the latest model the popular smartphone — it’s the Apple iPhone 14, and very soon, it will be the Apple iPhone 15. However, that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 12 is no longer a worthy purchase, as Apple’s A14 Bionic chip still provides smooth performance by today’s standards. It ships with iOS 14 pre-installed, but you can update it to iOS 17 so that you can enjoy all of the features of the newest version of the operating system.

The sharp details and bright colors of the Apple iPhone 12’s 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display are a feast for the eyes, whether you’re browsing social media, watching streaming shows, or playing video games. The iPhone 12 is built tough with more durable Ceramic Shield glass and an IP68 rating for water resistance, and it’s got an impressive camera system. The back has a 12MP Ultra Wide lens and a 12MP Wide lens, while the front has a 12MP TrueDepth lens. Additionally, the iPhone 12’s battery can easily get through a full day without requiring a recharge.

There were a lot of phone deals during Labor Day, and while most of them have expired, there are still a few that you can shop right now like Best Buy’s $75 discount for the 64GB model of the unlocked Apple iPhone 12. Instead of $630, you’ll only have to pay $555 for the smartphone, but only if you act fast because you’re going to miss out on the offer if you delay the purchase for too long. Add the iPhone 12 to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

