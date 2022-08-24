 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple announces in-person iPhone 14 event for September 7

Joe Maring
By

Mark your calendars and start prepping your wallets. Apple just confirmed that its next big hardware event is happening on Wednesday, September 7 — likely where we’ll get our first look at the iPhone 14, iPad 10th Gen, and more.

Apple sent out the official invites on Wednesday, August 24. The invite shows a black Apple logo outlined by a series of lights. The logo is joined by the “Far out” tagline, pointing to the name for this latest Apple gathering.

Invite for Apple's September 7, 2022 event.
Apple

The rumor mill had strongly been hinting at a September 7 date for this latest event, so it’s great to have it confirmed. It also pushes this latest Apple event a bit earlier than previous September ones. For context, the iPhone 13 event in 2021 was held on September 14, while the iPhone 11 event in 2019 happened on September 10. 2020’s iPhone 12 event was pushed later than usual, not taking place until October.

What is interesting is how Apple is hosting this upcoming gathering on September 7. In addition to livestreaming it on the Apple website, Apple is also inviting members of the press to “join us in person for a special Apple Event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.” Apple began testing the waters with in-person gatherings at WWDC earlier this year, and it looks like the company is continuing that push once again.

An alleged render of the iPhone 14 Pro in purple.
Jon Prosser / Front Page Tech

So, what are we expecting? The iPhone 14 series is all but confirmed to make an appearance — including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (to replace the Mini model), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumors suggest the notch is going away on the Pro models in place of two hole-punch cutouts. We should also get new camera sensors, a new A16 chip, and finally an always-on display — something the event invite seems to clearly suggest.

In addition to new iPhones, September 7 should also give us the Apple Watch Series 8.  Apple’s latest wearable is expected to have a similar design to the Series 7, identical health features, and potentially longer battery life. Along with the standard Series 8, there’s also talk of a rugged Apple Watch Pro, in addition to a new Apple Watch SE 2.

And that’s not all! Apple’s September 7 event could also give us AirPods Pro 2, a 10th Gen baseline iPad with a long-awaited redesign, and possibly an M2 refresh for the iPad Pro.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Seeing more ads in your Outlook app? You’re not alone

Microsoft Outlook app landing page.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have an SD card slot? How the phone handles expandable storage

Someone holding a closed Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Watch the Pixel 6a get roughed up in this harsh durability test

google pixel 6a durability test

I desperately want a foldable iPhone, but iOS still isn’t ready for it

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting on a table.

The Motorola Edge (2022) could be a great Pixel 6a alternative

The front of the Motorola Edge (2022) with the display on.

Samsung keeps getting more serious about foldables, and I love it

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the 2022 iPhone

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

How to replace lost or broken AirPods, AirPods Pro, or cases

Woman wearing Apple AirPods Pro.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colors.

Best Apple deals and sales for August 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Snap’s Pixy drone flies off into the sunset as it’s reportedly canceled

Pixy hovers in the sky.