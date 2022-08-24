Apple announces in-person iPhone 14 event for September 7

Mark your calendars and start prepping your wallets. Apple just confirmed that its next big hardware event is happening on Wednesday, September 7 — likely where we’ll get our first look at the iPhone 14, iPad 10th Gen, and more.

Apple sent out the official invites on Wednesday, August 24. The invite shows a black Apple logo outlined by a series of lights. The logo is joined by the “Far out” tagline, pointing to the name for this latest Apple gathering.

The rumor mill had strongly been hinting at a September 7 date for this latest event, so it’s great to have it confirmed. It also pushes this latest Apple event a bit earlier than previous September ones. For context, the iPhone 13 event in 2021 was held on September 14, while the iPhone 11 event in 2019 happened on September 10. 2020’s iPhone 12 event was pushed later than usual, not taking place until October.

What is interesting is how Apple is hosting this upcoming gathering on September 7. In addition to livestreaming it on the Apple website, Apple is also inviting members of the press to “join us in person for a special Apple Event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.” Apple began testing the waters with in-person gatherings at WWDC earlier this year, and it looks like the company is continuing that push once again.

So, what are we expecting? The iPhone 14 series is all but confirmed to make an appearance — including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (to replace the Mini model), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumors suggest the notch is going away on the Pro models in place of two hole-punch cutouts. We should also get new camera sensors, a new A16 chip, and finally an always-on display — something the event invite seems to clearly suggest.

In addition to new iPhones, September 7 should also give us the Apple Watch Series 8. Apple’s latest wearable is expected to have a similar design to the Series 7, identical health features, and potentially longer battery life. Along with the standard Series 8, there’s also talk of a rugged Apple Watch Pro, in addition to a new Apple Watch SE 2.

And that’s not all! Apple’s September 7 event could also give us AirPods Pro 2, a 10th Gen baseline iPad with a long-awaited redesign, and possibly an M2 refresh for the iPad Pro.

