The Apple Store is down in advance of the company’s “California Streaming” event, which will see the launch of three main new products: iPhone 13, AirPods 3, and Apple Watch Series 7. This happens like clockwork in advance of Apple events, as the company takes down its storefront to prepare for its new products becoming available for purchase or pre-order.

You can expect the Apple Store to go live again once “California Streaming” starts to livestream at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14. You can watch the livestream on Apple TV-compatible devices and YouTube. Due to the pandemic, Apple’s latest announcements will only be virtual and take place from Apple Park in Cupertino.

We have a fairly solid idea of what to expect from the Apple event. The new iPhone 13 lineup is the big one, especially since the iPhone 13 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s first high-refresh display, bringing a 120Hz refresh panel to Apple users and placing it on par with Android flagships. We’ve also seen plenty of leaks of Apple Watch Series 7, including that it’ll feature a new design for the first time in generations and come packed with new sensors. Last but not least, AirPods 3 is expected to follow AirPods Pro and come with a reduced stem and more comfortable fit, though probably not noise cancellation.

Over the past couple of days, the hype for these products has been monumental. Apple is expected to shatter 2022 fiscal records, and Google has been showing an exponential search increase in search interest in Ireland and Australia. All that’s left now is to watch the “California Streaming” launch event to confirm the rumors. And place your pre-orders, of course.

