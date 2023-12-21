 Skip to main content
60+ tablets are discounted right now, delivered for Christmas

Best Buy has a huge sale on tablets ranging from inexpensive Amazon Fire HD tablets to the latest iPad Pro. With prices starting from as little as $60 and delivery for Christmas possible, this is the ideal time to snag a last-minute gift for less. If you love the sound of these tablet deals, hit the button below to see the full sale. There are dozens of tablets on offer so it makes sense to check them out for yourself. If you need some advice on what to buy, however, we’ve also got a few recommendations below.

What to shop for in the Best Buy tablet sale

Not everyone needs to spend a fortune on one of the best tablets. That’s where the 8-inch tablet is so tempting. It’s usually $100 but it’s down to $60 right now so you’re saving $40. It has an all day battery life of up to 13 hours while its hexa-core processor is 30% faster than the previous generation. It has an 8-inch HD display that’s good for watching shows, playing games, or delegating to your kids with a large selection of apps to choose from. Alexa support is handy too.

Alternatively, you can save $100 on the which is down to $399 from $499. It’s sure to compete with the best Android tablets with its 11-inch screen offering a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and being perfect for streaming shows, right down to its adaptive brightness. It also works well as a smart home hub any time you need it to while it has a unique speaker dock for playing music.

Another great option is to buy the latest . You can save $100 on it so it’s down to $349 from $449. One of the best iPads in this price range, it has a great 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support. It also has the A14 Bionic chip while there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage along with a 12MP Wide back camera. Touch ID is useful and there’s support for plenty of accessories like the Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard Folio. It’s a versatile tablet for iPadOS fans.

The Best Buy tablet sale is suitably varied with cheap tablets and high-end devices to choose from. Such variety makes it an extremely tempting place to check out with us only scratching the surface of what’s available. To find out more, just click the button below to see everything that’s out there right now. You’re sure to find the right device for your needs and at a great price.

