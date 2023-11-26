2

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are over, but Cyber Monday Black Friday deals are just starting. If you have a bit of post-stuffing regret, a new smartwatch could be a responsible purchase. Fitbit is one of our favorite brands for cheap, effective smartwatches focus specifically on fitness. We’ve pulled the best deals below, but make sure you compare these to Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, and Garmin Watch Cyber Monday deals.

Best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals

How to choose a Fitbit on Cyber Monday

Finding the best Fitbit for your situation isn’t just a matter of buying the most expensive one. The Fitbit family is fairly varied now. We consider the Fitbit Sense 2 to be the very best of the bunch as it’s effectively a smartwatch rather than a regular fitness tracker. It looks classy and elegant, but it’s powerful too. It tracks your steps and heart rate along with your stress levels over time. There’s an ECG app along with comprehensive food and drink tracking. You can even take calls with it too while it can handle extremely rugged walks and explorations, right down to its water resistance. The downside? It’s expensive and overkill for many users.

A better option for those seeking one of the best fitness trackers is something from the Fitbit Charge range such as the latest Fitbit Charge 6. It’s more budget friendly but it still offers a seven day battery life along with all the key features you need for tracking 20 different exercises, the steps you take, and even your blood oxygen levels. For most people, this is a more well-rounded option. If you want even simpler functionality and fewer sensors, but the pedometer aspect of a Fitbit, consider a Fitbit Inspire which offers tremendous value and still motivates you to get outside more often.

The big decision here is whether you want a slim fitness tracker on your wrist or more of a smartwatch that’s bulkier but able to do more for you.

Another thing to consider is who you’re buying for. If you’re buying for your child, the Fitbit Ace range is what you want. It’s a little more robustly built to handle your child’s active lifestyle, and it won’t track their calories burned. However, it will still monitor sleep, steps, exercise time, and how active your child is which can be useful as well as fun to compete with.

In all cases, when buying as part of the Black Friday sales, try to buy the latest model. There can be deeper discounts on older versions but it makes sense that while you’re saving, you should invest in the latest option. At the time of writing, these are the Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Ace 3, Fitbit Sense 2, and Fitbit Versa 4. Older models will still work but may not be as efficient as the newer option, lack certain features, and potentially lose support sooner. We understand if you’re set on a FitBit, but sometimes the best option for your situation is a different model from Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.

How we chose these Fitbit Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

