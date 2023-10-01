While the Google Pixel 7 Pro isn’t among the best Android phones, it’s a close-run thing with the phone offering a lot to love. If you’re keen to buy one, you’ll want to save as much as possible along the way. That’s why we’ve taken a look at all the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro deals going on right now across many different retailers. Whether you want to buy outright or commit to a new contract, there’s going to be the deal for you here. Keep reading while we take you through all your options.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Amazon

Only the 128GB variety of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon. At the moment, you can buy it for $800 so you save $99 off the regular price of $899. It’s a nice and straightforward deal for anyone keen to buy the phone outright without it being tied to a contract.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Best Buy

Over at Best Buy, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at its regular $899 asking price. However, if you trade in a similar device, you could save up to $500 making it a pretty sweet deal for anyone getting rid of their existing phone. It’s also available on Verizon from $16 per month. There’s a trade-in deal connected here with up to $900 off depending on the age of the phone you’re trading in.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Walmart

Walmart has the Google Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB storage for $850 if you buy right now. The deal fluctuates so you don’t want to miss out on the small but helpful $50 discount.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Verizon

At Verizon, you can buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage from $15 per month for 36 months alongside your call plan which will cost from $65 per month. Other variants are currently out of stock but if you want the most storage possible, this is a good option.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Xfinity Mobile

You can buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $25 a month over 24 months working out at $600 overall when buying from Xfinity Mobile. It’s also possible to trade in your old phone to get money off the purchase.

Google Pixel 7 Pro deals at Backmarket

If you don’t mind buying a refurbished phone, Backmarket has the Google Pixel 7 Pro for only $484 in fair condition. While there might be surface marks on the phone as it’s been owned before, it’s gone through a rigorous testing process so the phone will work just like it was brand new. It also comes with a full one-year warranty so there’s peace of mind here.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro?

When we reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we mentioned its “amazing camera” and that’s easily the best selling point here. It has a 50MP main camera along with a 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera. Crucially, the results are stunning making this an easy choice to make for those who love to take photos on the move. Google’s image processing is exceptional with features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser all helping matters.

However, we did find the phone to be quite buggy at times which may be off-putting for some users. That’s the main thing that stops it from being one of the best phones around but we’d still recommend it for a lot of people.

While you’re weighing up what to do, it’s also smart to compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro with the Pixel 7 as some people may feel better staying cheaper with the standard Pixel 7.

