Best Labor Day tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab

Tablets are great if you want a portable device that lets you watch shows and films, listen to music, and even do some work on the go. Luckily, this Labor Day, we’re seeing a lot of great tablet deals, so if you missed out on Prime Day, this is the perfect time to pick up a new tablet. Of course, there are a ton of great tablet deals out there, so we’ve collected some of the best across various budgets, needs, and manufacturers to save you the trouble. So, without further ado, let’s jump right in.

Lenovo Tab M9 — $100, was $140

If you’re looking for a basic tablet with a big screen that you can use to stream movies or music while you’re doing other stuff, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a great option. The 9-inch screen comes with a 1340 x 800 resolution, which is more than enough for most use cases, and the audio is surprisingly good, although don’t expect it to compete with even mid-range standalone speakers or soundbars. Internal storage is 32GB, which isn’t too much, but you can always expand it with a MicroSD card, although if you’re going to be streaming most of your content, that’s not a big deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $120, was $160

Of course, if you prefer something in the Samsung ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a good option, and while being slightly smaller and more expensive, you do get the backing of Samsung in Exchange. At 8.7 inches, the 1340 x 800 resolution feels less grainy, and you get a slightly better audio quality than the Lenovo. That said, internal storage is still only 32GB, which might not be an issue for most, while the battery life is pretty good at about eight hours or so. It also uses USB-C, which is more than we can say for other budget tablets, and Samsung even throws in two months of Youtube Premium for free to sweeten the deal, so if you’re looking for great Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on a budget, this is the one.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) — $270, $329

The word tablet has almost become synonymous with iPad, especially in the US, so if that’s more your speed, then this 9th gen iPad is probably one of the cheapest Labor Day deals you’ll find for an iPad. The 2021 Apple iPad comes with many great features, from the gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display to the A13 Bionic chip, which is still relevant today. It comes with 64GB of storage, which can’t be upgraded, as well as all the Apple features like Touch ID and an excellent pen experience. If you’re interested in entering the Apple ecosystem on a budget, then this is a great option that won’t necessarily break the bank.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) — $400, was $499

Of course, if you want a bit more power under the hood, then the 2021 Apple iPad Mini is another great option, especially as it comes with the more advanced A15 Bionic chip. The screen is a bit smaller with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, and the internal memory is 64 GB, although there’s a 256GB version that you can pick up instead. It also has all the same features as the Apple iPad, so you get Touch ID, Apple Pay, and the same great pen experience; plus, its smaller size makes it much more portable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — $420, was $600

If you’re unfamiliar with Samsung’s naming terminology, the “FE” stands for Fan Edition, a slightly less powerful version of their top-end model at a lower price, such as the Galaxy S20 FE. Even so, the Tab S7 FE isn’t a tablet to be laughed at, with a 12.4-inch screen running an impressive 2560 x 1600 resolution, which is great to look at. Under the hood is a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7325 processor, and combined with the 6GB of RAM, it lets you have a really smooth day-to-day experience when using the Tab S7 FE. It also has 128GB GB of internal storage, which you can expand with a MicroSD, although you might not need it, given how big the standard storage is. This deal also comes with an S-Pen, so you don’t have to buy it extra, which makes an already great deal that much better.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) — $500, was $599

The 2022 iPad Air is probably one of Apple’s cheapest and most powerful tablets since it has an M1 Chip under the hood. That’s better than the A15 chip that comes in the iPad Pro and is the same chip Apple uses in its Macbook and Macbook Pro, so you know it’s very powerful. The screen is a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display and comes loaded with Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6, and a battery life that will last you about a day or so, so it’s very impressive all around. As for storage, it’s a bit on the lower end with 64GB, although there is a 256GB version and a version with both Wi-Fi and Cellular, which might be a good option if you want this to be your first entry into the Apple ecosystem.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $930

While tablets are great, they tend to shoehorn you into using either Android or iOS, so if you want something more akin to a desktop OS, then the Surface Pro 7+ is a great option. For starters, it lets you run Windows 11, rather than a mobile OS, and comes with a substantially more powerful 11th Generation Core i3, which can easily beat most tablets in performance at similar price points. It also has 8GBs of memory, although a substantial part of that is eaten by Windows 11, and you get 128GB internal storage to work with. Even better, you can easily hook it up with one of these external hard drive deals to extend the storage if you want to, making it an overall more versatile device while still being portable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 — $800, was $920

While the Galaxy Tab S9 isn’t as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it’s still a formidable tablet, especially if you want something that lets you get more than just day-to-day tasks done. Of course, what really sets the Tab S9 apart is the incredibly 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, which is not only gorgeous but also provides for an excellent pen experience, so it’s perfect if you like working with graphics or annotating things throughout your day. Equally impressive is the 258GB internal storage, which will be more than enough for anybody, as well as the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will easily handle most tasks you throw at it.

Apple iPad Pro 6th Generation 12.9-inch 128GB — $1,024, $1,099

If you want the most powerful Apple iPad Pro, then the 2022 iPad Pro is it, especially with the nice little Labor Day deal from Amazon. Unlike the iPad Air, the iPad Pro comes with a much more powerful and advanced M2 chip under the hood, making it one of the most powerful tablets on the market and putting it on par in terms of performance with a MacBook or MacBook Pro. That said, storage remains low at 128GB, although there are other options up to 2TB you can pick from, as well as an option for both Wi-Fi and Cellular, which this deal sadly doesn’t have. Even so, it’s probably one of the best Apple products to grab if you want something light, portable, yet very powerful.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra — $1,200, was $1,320

When it first came out, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra had a few problems regarding app optimization and general use, and with the already high price, it was hard to recommend. Luckily, Samsung has fixed many of these issues, and with this deal from Best Buy bringing the price down quite a bit, we can finally recommend the S9 Ultra as a great tablet. Under the hood, you have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so it’s a powerful tablet, with the big difference on the regular Tab S9 being the 14.6-inch screen that runs a 2960 x 1848. Of course, that does mean it’s a little bit heavy, but that’s about expected with a tablet this big. Even so, if you want a big tablet, you will have to give up a bit of portability, although it’s luckily made up for with better performance.

Editors' Recommendations