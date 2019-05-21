Share

If you’re looking for the most powerful and stylish OnePlus phone then look no further than the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s a masterpiece of modern design, with a sleek bezel-less style, powerful flagship specs, and a cool pop-up mechanical selfie camera. But it’s the huge 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display you’ll spend the most time looking at, and it’s a beauty. While it’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5, it’s still definitely worth putting more safety measures in place. If a shattered screen is your worst nightmare, make sure to protect your new phone with the best OnePlus 7 Pro screen protectors.

IQShield Liquid Shield

While we recommend tempered glass for the top level of protection, there are definitely merits to the humble film screen protector too. IQShield’s Liquid Shield is flexible and thin, so it can wrap around the curves of your OnePlus 7 Pro without adding additional width to the display. It has four layers, with coatings to protect from UV yellowing, an adhesive bottom liner for a strong bond between the protector and your device, and various other protective layers. While tempered glass should be your protector of choice if you want to guard against drops and other heavy duty damage, this film screen protector adds additional protection against scratches and dirt, won’t break the bank, and won’t add the same additional thickness as glass. You get two in the pack.

Ivso Ultra-Thin Tempered Glass Screen Protector

If you want additional protection from drops, bumps, and scratches, then a glass screen protector is absolutely the way forward. This screen protector from Ivso is made from tempered glass, and has been rated to 9H, making it hard enough to resist scratches from most materials. It covers the OnePlus 7 Pro from edge to edge, and Ivso claims it doesn’t reduce the screen’s sensitivity, or your image clarity. There’s even an oleophobic coating built into the glass, so it’ll resist oil from your fingers and allow water to bead straight off the display. It’s also compatible with the OnePlus 7 Pro’s fingerprint sensor, and measures just 0.26 mm thin.

Olixar Film Screen Protector

Olixar is making a name for itself as a manufacturer of great accessories for a big range of devices, and it’s offering a pair of film screen protectors for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Like the previous film options, this protector won’t offer as much protection against drops and bumps as glass, but it’s great at defending against scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. Like most film protectors, it’s incredibly thin, so you’ll probably forget it’s on once it’s applied, and Olixar claims it doesn’t reduce screen clarity or sensitivity. As mentioned, it’s a double pack for added value, and it’s easy to apply. Unlike glass protectors though, you’ll have to watch out for air bubbles.

TopAce Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Another good choice for a glass screen protector, TopAce’s tempered glass protector is made from 9H hardened glass that protects against scratches and drops, and also comes with an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints and oils. It only has adhesive around the edges, which may put some off. TopAce says it prevents bubbling, but it also means the fit won’t be the same as it would be with a full-glue coating. However, it has a layer of film too, which means it’ll keep together if broken and won’t shatter into dangerous shards. It’s not as cheap as some other options, but it’s a good choice nonetheless.

Skinomi MatteSkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a fantastic display, and it gets extremely bright. But glare from direct sunlight can still be very annoying, and if you’re often outside you might benefit from a screen protector designed to cut down on glare. Skinomi’s MatteSkin film protector is made from flexible film that protects well against scratches, dirt, and fingerprints — but the headline feature is its matte coating. That coating doesn’t impact screen clarity, but it does reduce the amount of sunlight that bounces from your shiny screen, reducing glare. It comes in a twin pack, so you have a spare, and it’s pretty cheap too.