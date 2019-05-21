Digital Trends
Mobile

Best OnePlus 7 Pro screen protectors to stop scratches, dirt, and broken screens

Mark Jansen
By
oneplus 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re looking for the most powerful and stylish OnePlus phone then look no further than the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s a masterpiece of modern design, with a sleek bezel-less style, powerful flagship specs, and a cool pop-up mechanical selfie camera. But it’s the huge 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display you’ll spend the most time looking at, and it’s a beauty. While it’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5, it’s still definitely worth putting more safety measures in place. If a shattered screen is your worst nightmare, make sure to protect your new phone with the best OnePlus 7 Pro screen protectors.

IQShield Liquid Shield

best oneplus 7 pro screen protectors iqshield

While we recommend tempered glass for the top level of protection, there are definitely merits to the humble film screen protector too. IQShield’s Liquid Shield is flexible and thin, so it can wrap around the curves of your OnePlus 7 Pro without adding additional width to the display. It has four layers, with coatings to protect from UV yellowing, an adhesive bottom liner for a strong bond between the protector and your device, and various other protective layers. While tempered glass should be your protector of choice if you want to guard against drops and other heavy duty damage, this film screen protector adds additional protection against scratches and dirt, won’t break the bank, and won’t add the same additional thickness as glass. You get two in the pack.

Ivso Ultra-Thin Tempered Glass Screen Protector

best oneplus 7 pro screen protectors ivso

If you want additional protection from drops, bumps, and scratches, then a glass screen protector is absolutely the way forward. This screen protector from Ivso is made from tempered glass, and has been rated to 9H, making it hard enough to resist scratches from most materials. It covers the OnePlus 7 Pro from edge to edge, and Ivso claims it doesn’t reduce the screen’s sensitivity, or your image clarity. There’s even an oleophobic coating built into the glass, so it’ll resist oil from your fingers and allow water to bead straight off the display. It’s also compatible with the OnePlus 7 Pro’s fingerprint sensor, and measures just 0.26 mm thin.

Olixar Film Screen Protector

best oneplus 7 pro screen protectors olixar

Olixar is making a name for itself as a manufacturer of great accessories for a big range of devices, and it’s offering a pair of film screen protectors for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Like the previous film options, this protector won’t offer as much protection against drops and bumps as glass, but it’s great at defending against scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. Like most film protectors, it’s incredibly thin, so you’ll probably forget it’s on once it’s applied, and Olixar claims it doesn’t reduce screen clarity or sensitivity. As mentioned, it’s a double pack for added value, and it’s easy to apply. Unlike glass protectors though, you’ll have to watch out for air bubbles.

TopAce Tempered Glass Screen Protector

best oneplus 7 pro screen protectors topace

Another good choice for a glass screen protector, TopAce’s tempered glass protector is made from 9H hardened glass that protects against scratches and drops, and also comes with an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints and oils. It only has adhesive around the edges, which may put some off. TopAce says it prevents bubbling, but it also means the fit won’t be the same as it would be with a full-glue coating. However, it has a layer of film too, which means it’ll keep together if broken and won’t shatter into dangerous shards. It’s not as cheap as some other options, but it’s a good choice nonetheless.

Skinomi MatteSkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector

best oneplus 7 pro screen protectors skinomi

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a fantastic display, and it gets extremely bright. But glare from direct sunlight can still be very annoying, and if you’re often outside you might benefit from a screen protector designed to cut down on glare. Skinomi’s MatteSkin film protector is made from flexible film that protects well against scratches, dirt, and fingerprints — but the headline feature is its matte coating. That coating doesn’t impact screen clarity, but it does reduce the amount of sunlight that bounces from your shiny screen, reducing glare. It comes in a twin pack, so you have a spare, and it’s pretty cheap too.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

The best OnePlus 7 Pro cases to keep your OnePlus in one piece

The OnePlus 7 Pro is OnePlus's latest flagship killer, and it's an incredible phone. But it's expensive, and it's not going to protect itself. Get solid protection in the style you want with the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
oneplus 7 news and pro
Mobile

Grab it as soon as it pops up: The OnePlus 7 Pro is now available for sale

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed, and it's a monster of a phone with a stunning redesign, a pop-up selfie camera, powerful flagship specs, and a price that's hundreds of dollars less than the competition.
Posted By Mark Jansen
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Google Pixel 3a XL: Is there a new flagship killer in town?

OnePlus has released the OnePlus 7 Pro -- a stunner of a phone with a pop-up selfie camera and almost no bezel. But the midrange market has changed while OnePlus has been away, and the Pixel 3a XL is the phone to beat.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Broken iPad screen
Mobile

If your iPad screen is cracked or shattered, here's how to get it fixed

Your iPad is a delicate piece of equipment and even if you handle it carefully accidents can happen. We weigh the pros, cons, and costs of Apple extended warranties, third-party repairs, and even do-it-yourself solutions to guide you.
Posted By Jackie Dove
best drawing apps for the iPad Pro Apple Pencil
Mobile

Unleash your inner artist with the best drawing apps for the iPad Pro

The best drawing apps for the iPad Pro turn Apple's robust tablet into a canvas worthy of a true artist. Here are 20 of our current favorites, whether you're looking to keep things simple or take your art to the next level.
Posted By Simon Hill
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC chairman and commissioner support the T-Mobile and Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google glass enterprise edition 2 product photography of the wearable
Mobile

Google’s new $999 augmented reality smartglasses are ready for business

Google unveiled Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, a new version of its business-focused augmented reality wearable. The company's smartglasses ship with a faster processor, an updated camera, and safety frames from Smith Optics.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best offline ios games
Gaming

The best iOS games you can play offline on your iPhone and iPad

Even though we're always glued to our phones, we don't always have access to Wi-Fi or have steady service. Whether you're on a flight, riding the bus, or sitting in a waiting room, you can always play these excellent iOS games.
Posted By Steven Petite
huawei p30 pro p20 mate 20 camera shootout comp header
Mobile

The Commerce Department implements a temporary reprieve to Huawei

Google has severed most of its partnerships with Huawei, after its addition to the "Entity List" of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Future Huawei devices will lose access to the Google Play Store, Chrome, and Android updates.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google-pixel-3a-xl-display
Mobile

Some Pixel 3a owners say their new phone is randomly shutting down

Some owners of Google's new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are complaining that their devices are randomly shutting down. The mid-range handsets hit the market just two weeks ago.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 3
Mobile

Here's our first look at the Galaxy Note 10's centered selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range was only just revealed, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 just yet, but we do have a few details.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Walmart, Dell, and Home Depot start early

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Which Android powerhouse is for you?

If you're after a real powerhouse of a smartphone, then you've probably considered the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But you could save yourself some cash by opting for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Find out what sets these phones apart in our comparison.
Posted By Simon Hill