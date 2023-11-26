 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals — from $100

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ laying on pillows.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

It’s Cyber Monday, so we’re getting a second chance to grab cheap tablets. If that’s your goal for Cyber Monday deals, make sure you’re checking out the offers from Samsung. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line has some discounts that rival iPad Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve already been scanning Samsung Cyber Monday deals, you know that tablets are just one of the many products Samsung currently has on sale. We’ve focused on Cyber Monday tablet deals for this list, so check out our picks below.

Our favorite Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $149, was $199

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.
Samsung

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you’ll find in the best tablets, as it’s only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet’s 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Cyber Monday.

More Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals we love

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is held up on top of a desk.
Framesira/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

There’s no shortage of Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for Cyber Monday, so if you’re going to look through all of the retailer websites, you may get overwhelmed. Fortunately, there’s no need for you to do that because we’ve gathered the best bargains below. Whether you just need a basic tablet or you’re thinking about investing in a premium device, you’ll surely find an offer that’s the perfect match for you. You need to act fast though — if you delay your purchase too long, the price of the Samsung tablet that you’re aiming for may return to normal.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best foldable phone Cyber Monday deals on Samsung and more
A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

If you haven't been paying close attention, you might have missed it. Cyber Monday deals are officially hear. That means we're seeing great phone deals on both Android phones and iPhones. It also means we're seeing great deals on different styles of phones, such as some of the best folding phones. In this category, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — also part of Samsung Cyber Monday deals — is our favorite but there are a lot more deals where that came from, so read on to see all of our top deals for the Cyber Monday shopping season.
Best foldable phone Cyber Monday deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 -- $1,300, was $1,800
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the ultimate folding phone for most people. The screens are the highlight here. You get a 6.2-inch 2316 x 904 cover screen which opens up to show a 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812 inner screen. That means you get all the flexibility of a fairly slender phone with the advantages of a large screen once you open it up.

Read more
Black Friday is over, but the Pixel 7a is still 25% off
The Pixel 7a in a case and being taken out of a pocket.

Spot the lint on the back of the Pixel 7a's case. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Even though the latest Google Pixel 8 lineup has been released, the previous generation is still worth grabbing, especially if you want to save a little bit of money. With these still remaining Black Friday deals, you can grab a Pixel 7a, which is Google's mid-range offering of that lineup, for just $374. It usually goes for $499, so this constitutes a significant discount from the usual price, and you should grab it while you can if you like the Pixel 7a.

Read more
The best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals you can shop today
best garmin watch black friday deals 2023 forerunner 255

If you've been scanning for Black Friday smartwatch deals, you're probably flip-flopping between Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Don't forget about the best Garmin Watches. Garmin designs its watches for rugged outdoor use, so they will likely last you much longer than something from Apple or Samsung. We've collected the best Black Friday deals on Garmin, which include offers on the best smartwatches. Black Friday is here, so don't let these deals slip away.
Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deal
Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch -- $250, was $350

The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.

Read more