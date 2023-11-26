It’s Cyber Monday, so we’re getting a second chance to grab cheap tablets. If that’s your goal for Cyber Monday deals, make sure you’re checking out the offers from Samsung. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line has some discounts that rival iPad Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve already been scanning Samsung Cyber Monday deals, you know that tablets are just one of the many products Samsung currently has on sale. We’ve focused on Cyber Monday tablet deals for this list, so check out our picks below.

Our favorite Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $149, was $199

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you’ll find in the best tablets, as it’s only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet’s 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Cyber Monday.

More Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals we love

There’s no shortage of Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for Cyber Monday, so if you’re going to look through all of the retailer websites, you may get overwhelmed. Fortunately, there’s no need for you to do that because we’ve gathered the best bargains below. Whether you just need a basic tablet or you’re thinking about investing in a premium device, you’ll surely find an offer that’s the perfect match for you. You need to act fast though — if you delay your purchase too long, the price of the Samsung tablet that you’re aiming for may return to normal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB) —

