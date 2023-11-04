Are you planning to buy one of the best tablets, or are you looking for a more affordable option? Either way, you should check out the tablet deals that we’ve gathered below, as they include devices for anyone from children to professionals. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for some of these offers though, so if one of them catches your eye, you know what to do — proceed with the purchase immediately because it would be a shame if you miss out on the savings.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids — $55, was $110

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is a perfect started device for children. It includes the Amazon Fire 7, a sturdy kid-proof case with a built-in stand to protect the device from damage, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that offers books, games, videos, and apps curated for children. The tablet also comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee that will get you a free replacement if it breaks.

Amazon Fire HD 10 — $75, was $150

Amazon continues its tablet lineup with the Amazon Fire HD 10, which features a bright, 10.1-inch display with Full HD resolution that will let you enjoy watching streaming shows or scrolling through social media, and an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM for decent performance. You can even use the Amazon Fire HD 10 hands-free with Amazon’s Alexa and voice command support. The tablet can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and its 32GB of internal storage may be expanded with an up to 1TB microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $130, was $160

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy tablets. It offers tablet functionality at a low price, and despite allowing you to keep a few extra bucks in your pocket, it doesn’t skimp too much when it comes to user experience. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a sturdy frame that’s made to last, performance that won’t let you down, and a compact 8.7-inch screen that’s good for both entertainment and work. Its slim design makes it an easy choice for a go-anywhere, use-anywhere companion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $180, was $230

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 makes a great tablet for anyone looking to size down from a laptop, yet maintain much of the capabilities of a larger computing device. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution, 32GB of internal storage, and the option for more space by installing an up to 1TB microSD card. Its battery can last up to 13 hours on a single charge and reach back to 100% quickly with a fast-charging USB-C port.

Amazon Fire Max 11 — $200, was $280

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s most powerful tablet yet, with an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM providing smooth performance and an 11-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution offering sharp details and vivid colors. The tablet features a sleek aluminum design with strengthened glass, a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge, and 128GB of internal storage that you can expand by up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Google Pixel Tablet — $399, was $499

The Google Pixel Tablet stands out among other tablets because it comes with a dock that doubles as a charging station and a speaker. When docked, the tablet goes into Hub Mode, which essentially makes it a smart display through which you can access your smart home devices and interact with Google Assistant. You’ll enjoy watching streaming content on its 11-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and adaptive brightness, and it’s powered by the reliable Google Tensor G2 chip.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — $520, was $700

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which promises dependable performance, and an 11-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution for a clear look at your apps. It comes with a battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, 128GB of internal storage, and Samsung’s S-Pen stylus for an additional input option. You can even use the tablet as a computer by activating DeX mode.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $930

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with a Type Cover, which allows it to function like a laptop by adding a keyboard that doubles as protection for its 12.3-inch touchscreen when it’s closed. Inside the tablet are the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which are specifications that are similar to a mid-range laptop, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ — $700, was $900

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is both powerful and beautiful, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor supported by 8GB of RAM, and a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 2800 x 1752 resolution that provides vivid colors and sharp details. The tablet also comes with the S-Pen stylus for taking notes and drawing sketches, 128GB of storage that may be expanded by up to 1TB through a microSD card, and a battery that can last up to 15 hours from a full charge.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — $900, was $1,000

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the latest entry in the brand’s line of tablets, packs the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. The device features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2880 X 1920 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a built-in kickstand, and support for Dolby Vision for impressive picture quality when watching videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — $950, was $1,100

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers the largest screen that you can get from a tablet with its 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display featuring 2960 x 1848 resolution, which makes it a great laptop alternative through DeX mode and if you buy a keyboard cover. The tablet’s performance is no slouch either with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, and it comes with 128GB of storage that you can expand with an up to 1TB microSD card.

Editors' Recommendations