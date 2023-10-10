If you’re going to grab some Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals, you might need to expand the storage on your Switch. Thankfully it’s easy and cheap during Prime Day deals. Right now, you can grab a 128GB Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC card for just $13. It’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch and could also expand storage on your smartphone if you’re shopping Prime Day phone deals. The Prime Big Deal Days shopping holiday is today and tomorrow, October 10 and 11, so grab this deal before Wednesday night.

Why you should buy the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card

Various kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A54, consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and digital cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4, can equip microSD cards for extra space on top of their internal storage. If you think you’re going to need the additional capacity, then you’ll need something like the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card. Our roundup of the best microSD cards says that SDXC stands for Secure Digital Extended Capacity, which refers to a range of microSD cards offering 32GB up to 2TB in extra storage space.

The Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card is named as such because it’s designed to deliver long-lasting performance even in harsh conditions. While you may not be thinking about exposing your electronic gadget to such environments, it’s always better to have extra durability. The microSD card can record and rewrite up to 140,000 hours of footage, and it supports up to 4K Ultra HD content to make sure that you don’t lose anything.

The 128GB version of the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card is on sale from Amazon’s Prime Day deals at $4 off, bringing its price down to $13 from $17 originally — it’s not showing as on sale currently, but it is discounted. It’s not much of a discount, but if you’re going to buy the storage accessory alongside a bigger purchase of a device that will need the extra space, you may as well enjoy the savings. We’re not sure how much stock the retailer has left of the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card, though, so you should add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations